WINCHESTER BAY — An RV park expansion proposal that could bring in an additional $350,000 in revenue is on the table.
Specifically this is for the Winchester Bay RV Resort, as Salmon Harbor Master Paul Stallard explained.
In all, Stallard estimates the project to cost $2.5 million. This includes: laundry facilities; showers and restrooms; Salmon Harbor buying all picnic tables and fire pit rings, plus installing WiFi and antennae, and planting trees and shrubs. Estimates call for 40 needed RV spaces to meet needs.
Harbor Master Paul Stallard says projected revenue from 40 RV sites could come to at least $350,000. This image looks to the west.
"Our peak times are June, July, August and September and October," Stallard said.
He walked through the phase process, explaining that in back in 1998 workers put in the first 56 sites. Phase two then kicked in two years later and there are now 138 recreational vehicle spaces.
Specifically the property in question is located at the north end of Marina Way.
Salmon Harbor staff hired Coos Bay firm HGE to conduct topographical studies and preliminary design work.
The harbor master said perhaps even more than 40 sites could go in at the northern portion, adding that "there's absolutely nothing up there" in terms of basic infrastructure such as toilets and water connections plus power.
Stallard said "we didn't have all the cash to do it all by ourselves." Thus, he's working with Port of Umpqua staff and Douglas County commissioners and "they all seem like interested parties."
"There will be some profit sharing there," he emphasized. "The revenue will be split depending on how much each puts in."
Because the estimated cost comes in above $50,000, the project must go out for bid because of state law. In his July 12 interview, Stallard, adding that the project went out Monday for RFPs.
"Then RFPs are due Sept. 6 at 11 a.m.," he said. "Final completion is looking at October of 2019."
Consultants will be chosen no later than Sept. 18.
With the expansion proposal, this will mean recreationalists will have a view of the Umpqua River bar west and then upriver to the east.