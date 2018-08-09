REEDSPORT -- The class "Medicare 101" will take place Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. in the Reedsport Public Library, 395 Winchester Ave.
According to a press release, "learn the basics of Medicare and what you need to consider before making your health care choices." The session is free. No sales can take place and there cannot be any company advertisements or plans distributed. This is illegal according to Medicare/CMS rules. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS is a governmental agency. Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon is hosting the event.