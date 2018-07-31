Lower Umpqua Senior Center
Thursday, Aug. 2: Mushroom streak burger*, mashed potatoes, capri blend vegetables, oat wheat bread, butterscotch pudding.
Friday, Aug. 3: Cheesy broccoli strata, Italian blend vegetables, garden vegetable salad with French dressing, whole wheat roll, apple crisp.
Tuesday, Aug. 7: Chicken with paprika cream sauce or breaded fish with tarter sauce, Delmonico potatoes, California blend vegetables, rye bran bread, key lime bar.
Thursday, Aug. 9: Penne and metaballs*, broccoli, cucumber tomato salad, garlic bread, hermit bar.
Friday, Aug. 10: Lemon pepper chicken, red bliss potatoes, marinated zucchini salad, whole wheat bread, cardinal pear mold.
Tuesday, Aug. 14: Chicken king ranch bake or beef Spanish rice bake*, corn mexicali, fiesta vegetables, multigrain bread, fresh melon.
Thursday, Aug. 16: Meatloaf*, brown gravy, creamed potatoes, green peas and onions, seven grain bread, carrot cake.
Friday, Aug. 17: Chicken parmesan, broccoli, carrifruit salad, garlic bread, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, Aug. 21: Chicken bread fillet with apple berry sauce or shepherds pie*, whole kernel corn, tossed salad with ranch dressing, herb bread, fresh melon.
Thursday, Aug. 23: Teriyaki meatballs*, steamed rice, California blend vegetables, romaine iceberg salad with Italian dressing, birthday cake.
Friday, Aug. 24: Sliced roasted turkey with poultry gravy, chantilly potatoes, Scandinavian blend vegetables, whole wheat roll, almond cookie.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Sweet and sour pork or chicken soup suey, steamed rice, broccoli, marinated vegetables salad, cherry crisp.
Thursday, Aug. 30: Baked rigatoni, Italian blend vegetables, garden vegetable salad with ranch dressing, cracked wheat bread, fresh melon.
Friday, Aug. 31: Turkey tetrazzini, succatash, broccoli raisin salad, whole wheat bread, pineapple nut cookie.
Suggested donation: $3.50 per meal. One percent milk served with all meals. Attention: For those who have food allergies, be aware that a large variety of foods are prepared in the kitchen, therefore, meals may be prepared with ingredients and food service equipment my come in contact with ingredients to which you may have an allergic reaction, such as nuts.
*entree contains ground beef and ground turkey.