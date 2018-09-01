WINCHESTER BAY — The 14th annual Art By The Bay celebration kicked off this Labor Day weekend with over 60 vendors showcasing their handcrafted work at the waterfront in downtown Winchester Bay. The event welcomed hundreds of visitors to the area and was sponsored by the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Event coordinator Phyllis Dever, of Winchester Bay Merchants Association, said the yearly event is a huge economic boost for the community’s hotels and stores. According to Dever, this year a few new additions were added, one of which included a free musical concert at the Marina Activity Center and an appearance by Corvallis-based 4 Spirits Distillery.
“Everything here is handmade,” said Dever. “We have woodworking, metal art, handcrafted jewelry, just about anything you think of."
The event featured a wide variety of arts and crafts including hand-carved wood sculptures, homemade soaps and lotions as well as custom designed wrap bracelets. Among the event’s newcomers included the Oregon Coast Photographers’ Association (OCPA), which featured 10 local photographers from Bandon to Reedsport.
Carol Pomes, an OCPA board member, said the prints on display showed its club member’s different styles and preferences when it comes to their work. The group skills vary from novice to professional level photography and their meetings consists of numerous training seminars, critiques and presentations.
Longtime vendor Robin Davidson, of Wrap Bracelet’s by Robin & Katie, said she enjoys seeing familiar faces each year and creating new custom pieces. The business located in Reedsport makes earrings and bracelets with leather and flax cotton materials.
“I have one lady that came out today to get her 37th bracelet from me,” said Davidson. “I just love the people here.”
The two-day event also included a beer garden hosted by Defeat River Brewery and plein air artists. According to Dever, planning for next year’s event will begin soon and the list to include more vendors continues to grow.