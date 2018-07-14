LAKESIDE -- You may not believe it, but libraries rock.
The theme this year for the Lakeside Library Summer Reading Program is "Libraries Rock!"
The events, which began June 20, continue today, July 18, at 1 p.m. The group In Session, will show youth how to be in a band and make music.
Other library events also take place, beginning at 1 p.m.
Students can check out the "Oregon Rocks" exhibit July 25 at the library as part of the Museum of Natural & Cultural History.
On Aug. 1, there'll be rockin' stories and songs with Anne Rutherford.
Coming up the following week Aug. 8, there's Ringo's Boat Ride at Ten Mile Lake, featuring a picnic, games and other fun at Wulfy Beach.
The shows and fun wrap up Aug. 15 with the Boarder Collie International dog training, techniques and tricks.
The library is located next to city hall.