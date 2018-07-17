WINCHESTER BAY — A key event for western Douglas County comes to town next week — DuneFest.
For all of you ATV aficcionadoes, come on down. This year's roarin' good show takes place July 25-July 29.
Enthusiasts take over the sand at the seventeenth annual DuneFest in Winchester Bay on July 27, 2017.
Jody Morrow volunteers as president of the Reedsport-Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce and is organizing this year's DuneFest.
Shuttle transportation will be provided each day from Beach Boulevard for visitors.
Event wristbands are required for entry into the sand area.
A free shuttle bus will be available to transport people to the event site from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"The bus route begins at Coho Point in Winchester Bay and travels to 3rd beach with stops along the way," according to the press release. "There is no parking at Vendor Row. Buses will leave on the half hour on each day at the following locations."
- Beach Boulevard by restaurants and Sportsman's Cannery;
- Coho Point at Bedrock's By the Bay;
- Salmon Harbor Marina Office — Camp Area SH;
- Marina Way - the Winchester Bay RV Resort;
- the registration booth;
- Triangle Road;
- Half Moon Bay and Lighthouse sand camping;
- along Vendor Row.
- Main Stage and Stage Sand Camping;
- Sand Camping D, Parking Lot 2, Sand Camping E/Parking Lot 3.
- According to the website https://www.dunefest.com/activities, here's a snapshot of what's featured.
Motocross races rip along beaches Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., with signups starting at 8 a.m. Children ages 10 and under compete for free. As for the drag strip schedule, "times are subject to change, based on the amount of people (who) participate in each class. The drag strip is open to all participants."
Morrow explained that "once you catch the shuttle, you can get dropped off at any location of your choice."
"We always have a shuttle," she said. "It's for those attendees who park at Beach Boulevard and/or want to get from the sand to businesses in Winchester Bay or the registration booth or to a camp site."
Enthusiasts watch drag races at the seventeenth annual DuneFest in Winchester Bay July 27, 2017.
Another part of the fun for the week consists of 18 classes of competition, including for example the 200-400 cc motocross.
"It's a different free style show than we've had in the past," Morrow said. "This year we have Monster Truck rides."
This spring, a blaze destroyed Oregon Coast Powersports in Winchester Bay. One of the bigger, newer developments therefore this summer for DuneFest is that organizers are raffling off a 2018 Yamaha Raptor, "and all of the proceeds are going back to Oregon Coast Powersports."
"So that's a big part of DuneFest this year," she said.
Winchester Bay residents and others have raised thousands of dollars to help the Powersports owners get back on their feet.
Morrow said visitors can ride ATVs Friday and Saturday. Also that Friday and Saturday, both starting at 10 p.m., bands will perform. Friday night the Jimmy Bobby Band plays and the TLS Journey group out of Portland, which is a Journey tribute band performs Saturday. There's a light show Thursday, also at 10.
"Show & Shine" is another festivity.
"Show off your ride for bragging rights. Participants can enter multiple classes," according to the website. "Sign up at the Monster Energy Tent near the Main Stage on Friday. Signups start at 2 p.m. Judging starts at 5 p.m."
Categories in "Show & Shine" consist of:
- Best of 2 Stroke;
- Best 4 Stroke;
- Best Side by Side;
- Best Full Size;
- Best Kids (vehicle);
- Best Three Wheeler;
- Best Paint;
- Best Engineered;
- Honorable Mention;
- Best Stock;
- Most Outstanding 2 Stroke;
- Most Outstanding 4 Stroke;
- Most Outstanding Side by 5;
- Most Outstanding Full Size;
- Most Outstanding Kids (vehicle);
- Best Motorcycle;
- Most Unique;
- Special Interest;
- Best of Show "King of Bling."
The category of "Best Paint" means best paint job and "King of Bling" is the category for ATVs that "make everybody turn their heads and look."
"And then there's the King of Dunes," she said. "They compete all week long for that title on Saturday."
The winner receives $500 and a trophy. This is sponsored by Barn Yard Toyz of Smith River, she said.
There's even more in this smorgasbord that's coming.
Events consist of:
- the Poker Run;
- Tire Toss;
- Helicopter rides through the Portland firm Oregon Helicopters;
- Monster truck rides;
- and a treasure hunt.
The treasure hunts are for children and adults. Kids hunt for toys in the sand and likewise, adults are given hints to find their own prizes that are in the sand.
"We try to have a family fun event," the chamber president said, encouraging tourists and local residents alike to "enjoy all the dunes" and "enjoy all the businesses."
Information:
541-271-3495;