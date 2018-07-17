LAKESIDE — City councilors have hired Sutherlin resident William Lee as interim city manager.
Meeting July 2, councilors unanimously decided to hire him, replacing former City Manager Curt Kelling.
Council President James Edwards discussed the hiring decision, saying Lee brings "a lot of experience in the position he's taking."
Edwards added that Mayor Dean Warner has submitted his resignation letter. This in turn means Edwards is the new mayor. Warner had suffered from health issues.
Lee's contract lasts three months and if councilors are pleased with his job performance, he receives monthly extensions after that. This is of course until whenever the council hires a permanent city administrator. Lee began the new job July 16.
"My purpose is to provide a service for the city of Lakeside (and) to move the city forward," Lee said in a July 12 phone interview. "I'm looking forward to arriving in Lakeside and serving the public. That's my job."
The temporary city administrator will receive a gross salary of $4,100 per month.
"He (Lee) originally (was) negotiating for $6,500 a month," Edwards said.
Speaking from his new office in Lakeside, Lee discussed his terms of employment.
"My salary was $4,600 a month (in Lowell) but that was only for 20 hours a week," he said. In the phone interview, Lee discussed moving costs, saying Lakeside councilors didn't offer those to him. "Actually I wasn't OK with it but I accepted it."
Part of Lee's objective now is "moving it (Lakeside) forward through its recruitment process and see where it goes."
"And I understand that the city doesn't have any tax base and so the city doesn't have any revenue," Lee said.
Kelling confirmed that yes he earned $48,000 a year. He said that at the end he was making $53,000 a year.
"And I also haven't given myself a raise in four years," Kelling said in phone interview Monday. The city budget committee meets each spring to review all revenue and expenditures, including administrator costs.
"You know, I never went under 40 hours (a week) for 28 years," he said, looking back on his careers, adding that in his first year and a half he didn't take a lunch hour while working for Lakeside.
As city administrator, Kelling was salaried.
Councilors met June 25 in a special, open session. Attendance was light despite the fact the meeting had been advertised. Four people were in the audience.
The city's advertising for a new city administrator comes after turmoil between Kelling, Mike and Karen Armstrong, Councilor Mike Smith and others in town. Frustrated with this, Kelling submitted his resignation letter.
At the June 25 meeting, Edwards had a phone conversation with Lee, who lived in the community before.
Lee worked as Lowell's city manager from 2014-2015 and before that as city recorder for Oakland, Ore., from 2013-2014. He's also been employed with: the city of Wheeler, as interim city manager; with Kake, AK, again as city manager; for Jackson County as code enforcement officer and Victorville, Calif., in the same role.
Lee earned his master's in public administration from Capella University in Minneapolis in 2016, his bachelor's, also in the same area, from the same university, in 2013. Lee received his associate's degree in business management from Victor Valley College, Victorville, Calif., in 1995.
Another applicant is Ross Schultz of Redmond.
Two others, one woman from Coburg whose name Edwards couldn't recall, didn't turn in an application. Another is Michelle Brown who has worked for Curry County "in some capacity."
Edwards asked city employee Luann Edgar "it's (the job opening) been posted for a full two weeks?"
Edgar will retire at the end of July and city staff have hired her replacement. With Kelling's resignation, plus former Mayor Warner's health challenges and Edgar's resignation, all have combined to present — according to some observers — potential challenges in operations.
At the June 25 meeting, Edgar said the city manager job was advertised at the League of Oregon Cities website, the Lane Council of Governments, Cardinal Services, Inc., and The World.
Schultz thought the position was in Lakeview instead of Lakeside and decided to drop out of consideration, according to Edwards.
Councilor Danny Gonsalves asked about the process.
"I'm just saying is everything okay if we just have one (applicant)?"
Councilors said this is simply for an interim city manager. Edwards said for an "interim, we're not required to pay insurance. No PERS."
On July 10, the Umpqua Post contacted City Attorney Anne Davies, who works for the Lane Council of Governments. Her specific title at LCOG is principal attorney.
She's worked as Lakeside's counsel a year and a half.
Davies was asked specifically whether Edwards's claim is accurate — that the city won't have to pay Lee PERS or benefits.
"So the city is not covered by the Affordable Care Act because they have fewer than 10 employees," she said. Additionally, the interim city manager is anticipating working "fewer than 600 hours" in a 12 month period — essentially for a three month contract so Lee isn't eligible for insurance.
PERS stands for the Public Employee Retirement System.
Fellow Councilor Mike Smith asked of Lee, "does he think he's going to get paid compensation for traveling back and forth?"
In a phone interview with the Post, Davies said typically mileage isn't considered part of a benefit package.
Before getting on the phone with Lee June 25, councilors discussed pay and the tricky balancing act between what the city could afford and what's appropriate to pay.
"What were we paying Curtis?" asked Councilor Shauleen Higgins.
"He started at $48,000 a year," Edgar said.
Councilor Robert Dietrich said Lakeside operates without a tax base. Therefore the city can't afford to pay a city manager a more competitive wage.
Dietrich examined the salary discussion, saying "we're just throwing darts right now. I don't like it."
Higgins stressed that the city won't be able to offer a lot of money.
"We're going to be hard pressed to match Curtis's (experience)," she said.
In a conference call with Lee, Edwards asked what he'd like.
"I'm looking at about $43 per hour," Lee said. This translates to $6,880 per month.
"How negotiable is he on that?" Higgins asked, looking at Edwards.
Edwards suggested $4,000 a month, "and that doesn't include benefits or PERS or anything like that."
In response, Lee said he was concerned about the benefits plus "time away from home."
"Are you offering any type of housing assistance?" the applicant asked.
"Um no," Council President Edwards said. However in a lighter moment, Edwards said "Mr. Kelling has offered you a spare bedroom."
Lee has an RV and Edwards said he'd check with Osprey Park owner Chris Barnett to see if — at a minimum — the city could work with Barnett on having space available.
But as for moving assistance for permanent housing, that was out of the question.
Granzow said housing concerned him, asking "how are we going to handle that situation."
Councilor Gonsalves, a key supporter of Kelling, expressed his frustration.
"We (had) a pretty good deal with Curtis. We should have taken better care of him," Gonsalves said.
"Yeah I think this has been a little bit of an eye opener," Higgins replied.
Councilors went back and forth as to whether the job should be full- or part-time.
Councilor Smith made the case to "put that opening in now" for a full-time city manager.
Edwards argued instead that "we don't rush" and that "we still need to get through this interim (time frame)."
Higgins said the manager job should be left open until the city has filled the position.
Smith then made a motion to advertise the job full-time June 26. Granzow seconded the motion. Smith's motion died.
"The motion failed Mike," Edwards said, looking at him.
"The turtle's on the run," Smith replied.
After the meeting Councilor Higgins explained more of her thoughts, including on the June 25 special meeting.
"I do remember, however, that (Councilor) Smith tried to get the position of permanent city manager posted immediately," she wrote in an email to the Umpqua Post. "The rest of the council felt it would be too confusing to run the temp and permanent manager positions simultaneously. We'd post the permanent position after we had a temp secured."
As it turns out, city leaders have hired a replacement for city employee Luann Edgar, who's retiring at the end of July.
Higgins weighed in on this.
"We need to restructure the city's management by eliminating Luann's position after she retires," Councilor Higgins said. "Curtis's responsibility list was too much for one person to handle so we need to divide his duties in two and hire an assistant manager — of sorts (title of position undetermined at this time) to take on half of the burden. Also we need to cut office hours in hopes of reducing labor costs since inflation continues to restrict our financial ability as we still have no city tax income."
At the June 25 meeting, Gonsalves said "let's see what happens with this guy (William Lee)."
Councilor Granzow said "I think we need to put this (selection process) to bed first" rather than proceeding on two separate paths.
Dietrich agreed.
"Even our mayor's out and so we need to move," he said.