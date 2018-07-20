CORVALLIS - – Forest officials are enacting temporary fire restrictions within the Siuslaw National Forest.
These went into effect July 20.
The restrictions prohibit fires outside of campfire rings in developed campgrounds and picnic areas. Liquid gas stoves and lanterns can still be used during the restrictions.
“For public safety and to protect forest health, temporary fire restrictions are necessary,” said Dan Eddy, fire management officer for the Siuslaw National Forest.
Restrictions include:
• No building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire outside of designated campgrounds. Campfires in open sand when dispersed sand camping in the Oregon Dunes and Sand Lake Recreation Areas are allowed. For a list of where campfires are allowed see Appendix A.
• No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or a developed recreation site.
• No generator use unless in an area devoid of vegetation, such as a developed campsite, or in enclosed buildings.
• Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated trails and roads. The Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and Sand Lake Recreation Area remain open to motor vehicle use.
Fireworks are prohibited everywhere on the forest. The penalty for possessing fireworks can be as high as $5,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.
If using a campfire in a campground, visitors are reminded to
• Keep campfires small and in an area cleared down to mineral soil
• Only burn materials that fit within the campfire ring
• Watch out for overhanging vegetation or limbs
• Extinguish all campfires before leaving – even if gone for a short period of time
Of the 62 large, active fires burning in the United States, 10 are burning in Oregon. Oregon Parks and Recreation is also enforcing a campfire ban as of July 19.
Additional fire information is available at www.fs.usda.gov/siuslaw, www.twitter.com/SiuslawNF and www.facebook.com/SiuslawNF.