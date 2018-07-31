LAKESIDE — The community now has a new, temporary city manager and yet the hiring process to some has only been part of the challenge.
In a situation that's sometimes resembled a gale, supporters of former City Administrator Curt Kelling and those who questioned him have gone back and forth yet again, this time on the hiring procedure.
William Lee started as interim city manager July 16.
Kelling left in disgust after five years as city manager, turning in his resignation letter.
Grumblings from the past
On the one hand, Kelling had support from most city leaders. The only one who's seemed to voice issues with Kelling has been Councilor Mike Smith. Among his concerns has been that, in his opinion, Kelling hadn't been putting in a full 40-hour week. Kelling countered that Councilor Smith didn't seem to understand what the term salaried meant and that in fact, Kelling has gone to city hall early plus spent extra time dropping off deposits to the bank. A key concern of Mike and Elaine Armstrong is that Kelling should have done a much better job of code and ordinance enforcement.
Most councilors seem to support Kelling except Councilor Mike Smith. Elaine Armstrong volunteered on the council previously and now sits on the budget committee.
There's also been a question as to whether the city manager should also take on the role of city recorder.
Kelling said he was able to balance the city's budget within several weeks of coming in as the new hire five years ago.
Part of the disagreements surfaced at the June 25 special council session.
Councilor Danny Gonsalves, a key supporter of Kelling, expressed his frustration.
"We (had) a pretty good deal with Curtis. We should have taken better care of him," Gonsalves said.
"Yeah I think this has been a little bit of an eye opener," fellow Councilor Shauleen Higgins replied.
Mike Armstrong was one of those in attendance at the June meeting.
After councilors decided to advertise for a temporary city administrator, Armstrong simply walked out, mumbling, "incredible."
Later he sent the following email to the Umpqua Post.
After the June 25 meeting, Anderson expressed his dismay with current councilors in an email to the Umpqua Post.
"This council has known since May 15 (that) the city recorder/manager was resigning," Mike Armstrong wrote. "Wouldn’t a prudent and reasonable elected body move to post his vacant position at the Council meeting of May 17? Not this council. They try to pursue a temporary person."
Armstrong wrote that five years ago, councilors approved the present job description, making the position salary exemption.
"They immediately (made a motion) to post the position and had over 14 qualified applicants. They interviewed the top three, one of which was Curtis, who they hired," he wrote. "What is preventing this council from seeking a permanent qualified person?"
Armstrong continued.
"My experience is that there would be many people would be interested in a full time chief administrator's job," he wrote. "Many want to live on the coast and may be in a position to take a pay cut. Many want that first city recorder/administrator job for the resume. Point is that they are out there, but you have to post the job. I’m sorry this council seems incapable of critical thinking, in my opinion."
In a July 27 phone interview, Mike Armstrong said he wants a permanent city manager hired and one who's "qualified number one and is committed to the city (and who is) familiar with Oregon laws. I want somebody who has the ability to give good advice to the city."
James Edwards serves as acting mayor, now that Dean Warner has resigned for health reasons.
Edwards took issue with Mike Armstrong's comments in a phone interview.
Edwards said "the people I'd talked to were experts in their field" and said all of them advised hiring a temporary city manager. It was important for city leaders to "take our time to find a permanent replacement." Edwards spoke with Lane Council of Governments Attorney Anne Davies, former interim Florence city manager Ross Schultz and Bill Richardson, who's a member of the North Bend City Council. Davies represents Lakeside. Schultz was among those applying for the Lakeside job when Kelling resigned.
Edwards replied to Armstrong's claim that "a lot of people want this position," stating "I would respectfully disagree with him." The acting mayor said Lee earned more as the city administrator in Lowell and that he had to take a pay cut in Lakeside. Edwards said it's pretty typical for city managers to earn $50,000 to $70,000 in some parts of Oregon. Indeed some in the Willamette Valley earn more than $100,000. However, Lakeside has no tax base and therefore: has a limited city staff and can't pay a city manager a competitive wage.
Edwards looked online at articles "and so I did diligent research." Just as one example, he reviewed the League of Oregon Cities' publication "A Guide To Recruiting A City Administrator."
Councilors signed a contract with William Lee.
"So far he's doing ok," Edwards said of Lee. "However it's very early in the game."
Councilor Karl Granzow kept his comments succinct when reached by the Umpqua Post.
"I would like to pass on this interview," he wrote in a text.
Reached by phone July 27, Councilor Robert Dietrich wasn't able to talk. He was in a Roseburg meeting.
Councilor Higgins was unsparing in her remarks of both Mike Armstrong and Councilor Mike Smith.
"I'm quite disappointed in his behavior lately," Higgins wrote in an email regarding Smith. She's not always able to get phone service at home and thus needed to do an email interview. Higgins said Mike Armstrong is wrong, that indeed Kelling looked into reported code violations.
"He did check them out but didn't respond to them with threats or citations but found that often, it was best to ignore it because a majority of the ongoing code complaints were neighbors that started out as friends, had a falling out, and were using the city as a weapon against one another. A big waste of city resources," Councilor Higgins stated.
"I prefer, as well as a few fellow council members, to work with the landowner to resolve the issue in a positive way without embarrassment or anger," she wrote. "We should assist as needed, within reason, to achieve the acceptable goal. Any use of force like citations, fines, and court proceedings, should be an absolute last resort."
Councilor Higgins claimed that Mike Armstrong "writes his (Councilor Smith's) scripts, along with the scripts for all his minions, before each meeting even though he and the others often appear uninformed and unintelligent. Embarrassing."
Councilor Smith's response
The Umpqua Post reached out at least three times to Mike Smith for an interview. On the first time, Smith said over the phone he was moving to a new home and that he couldn't talk at that time.
Higgins in her correspondence said Smith had been renting a house that was owned by and sits next to Armstrong's.
"Oregon is a 'no-cause eviction' state and with the current housing shortage, he's not in a good position to defy Armstrong's commands or he'll find himself homeless," she said. "So he says and does as he's told."
Mike Armstrong laughed at her comments in the phone interview.
"Utter nonsense like the babble you just quoted me," he said. "It's a city ordinance. It's a law. It's a state law. If she doesn't want to enforce the law, she should resign."
During a July 26 in-person interview at the Lakeshore Lodge, Councilor Smith advised the Umpqua Post that he was recording the conversation.
He emphatically denied that Armstrong writes speeches for him.
"Sometimes he will give advice and I say I will take that under consideration," Smith said. "He's never written anything specific for me. And Sheli (Roe), I'll listen to her. Well, I'll listen to anybody who comes up to talk to me."
He and Roe are friends.
Smith referred to his living at Armstrong's property, asking "so what does that have to do with the price of tea in China? At that point in time we weren't really friends."
Councilor Smith stressed that simply because he was renting from Karen and Mike Armstrong didn't mean at all that Armstrong was influencing him or writing any comments for him.
"I want to make that very clear. I want to make that very clear to the other councilors," the Lakeside resident said, adding that "they're blowing smoke out their patooties."
Smith, who's served on the council since January 2017, remarked that if he loses on a motion, "then I have to stand by what the council said."
Referring as "of the other things (she'd said) those are her opinion."
Additionally in a July 25 phone interview, Smith said of Councilor Higgins that "with her you just got to take her (comments) with a grain of salt." He was driving up to Salem and couldn't comment further.