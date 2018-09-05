Monday, Aug. 27
12:19 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 400 block of Front St., Gardiner.
12:53 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of 19th Street.
4:40 a.m., unattended death reported in the 100 block of Riverbend Road.
9:14 a.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 900 block of Laurel Avenue.
12:29 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Winchester Avenue.
2:28 p.m., runaway juvenile reported in the 2600 block of Longwood Drive.
4:33 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
5:48 p.m., mental subject reported in the Reedsport area.
7:58 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 210 on U.S. Highway 101.
8:43 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 2000 block of Elm Avenue. Juveniles going door to door opening doors.
10:28 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
12:01 p.m., fraud reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
3:07 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 900 block of Scott Ter.
5:55 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of South 21st Street. Bicycle was stolen.
6:03 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
6:03 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Glen-Dee Lane, Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
11:33 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
3:29 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Officer responded. Pending further follow up.
6:45 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road. Business owner reports receiving possible counterfeit money. Not as reported.
7:33 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue.
10:57 p.m., missing person reported in the 1900 block of Hawthorne Avenue. Juvenile daughter did not return home.
Thursday, Aug. 30
12 a.m., missing person reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue. Caller reported a missing juvenile. Juvenile was located and returned to responsible party.
10:27 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
10:49 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the Reedsport area.
2 p.m., theft reported in the 200 block of East Railroad. Items stolen from RV.
2:15 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
4:49 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
5:58 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 2600 block of Longwood Drive.