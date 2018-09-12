Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, Aug. 31

10:52 a.m., disturbance reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.

1:54 p.m., drug offense reported in the Gardiner area.

2:21 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 700 block of Clearlake Avenue, Winchester Bay.

4:10 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

4:40 p.m., civil complaints reported at Deans Creek Road and Highway 38.

5:02 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

7:04 p.m., harassment reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

11:22 p.m., DUII reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Sept. 1

1:19 a.m., noise complaint reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

1:22 a.m., drug offense reported in the 1500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

11:53 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.

12:40 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

3:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 12 on Highway 38.

4:38 p.m., hit and run reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

7:38 p.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Sept. 2

12:36 a.m., noise complaint reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

1:47 a.m., unattended death reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

5:38 a.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.

10:13 a.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

1:22 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

8:41 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

10:26 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.

Monday, Sept. 3

10:35 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.

11:35 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

12:36 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 101.

1:43 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

4:38 p.m., rescue requested at milepost 210 on U.S. Highway 101.

8:10 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Beach Boulevard and Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

7:28 a.m., assault reported in the 100 block of North 21st Street, Reedsport.

7:07 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.

8:41 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

9:06 p.m., theft reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road. Stolen bicycle.

10:07 p.m., disturbance reported on Juniper Avenue.

8:58 p.m., harassment reported in the 200 block of Commercial Avenue, Gardiner.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

10:13 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Spring Street, Gardiner.

10:45 a.m., liquor violation reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

10:54 a.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 2000 block of Alder Avenue.

2:26 p.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

4:10 p.m., littering reported in the 2100 block of Fir Avenue. Neighbor keeps disposing of refuse in the yard at location.

7:41 p.m., domestic problem reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

8:56 p.m., custodial interference reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue. Another adult is interfering with retrieving teen daughter.

9:13 p.m., harassment reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

11:42 p.m., disturbance reported in the 400 block of Elm Avenue.

Thursday, Sept. 6

8:01 a.m., theft of service reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

9:39 a.m., theft reported in the 7200 block of Loon Lake road.

3:50 p.m., animal ordinance reported in the Reedsport area.

6:15 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the Reedsport area.

