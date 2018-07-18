Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Wednesday, July 4

10:06 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

1:54 p.m., burglary reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

7 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.

9:01 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.

9:26 p.m., fireworks reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

11:23 p.m., noise complaint reported in the 600 block of Front Street, Gardiner.

Thursday, July 5

3:11 a.m., structure fire reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.

11:45 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Loon Lake Road.

12:54 p.m., failure to show license reported in the 44000 block of Highway 38.

2:10 p.m., theft reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

5:48 p.m., theft reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

11 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

Friday, July 6

10:29 a.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

11:31 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

3:49 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive.

7:52 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.

Saturday, July 7

12:15 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive.

12:22 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

1:31 p.m., weapon violation reported on Eel Lake Lane and U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

1:56 p.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, July 8

3:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of Lighthouse road, Winchester Bay.

3:51 p.m., littering reported in the 300 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

5:21 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

Monday, July 9

11:55 a.m., fraud reported in the Reedsport area. Officer responded.

4:55 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 400 block of Westmont Drive.

9:20 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

9:35 p.m., missing person reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

9:36 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

9:37 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

Tuesday, July 10

2:05 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

6:10 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101. Caller reports an ongoing issue with a "Dumpster diver" at location.

8:37 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.

10:54 a.m., burglar reported in the 9500 block of Loon Lake road.

11:20 a.m., trespassing reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.

5:47 p.m., commercial fire reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.

6:09 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

10:47 p.m., DUII reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

Wednesday, July 11

12:10 a.m., ordinance violation reported on York Street. Officer responded.

10:25 a.m., hit and run reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

12:26 p.m., mental subject reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive, North Bend.

1:52 p.m., family offense reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

2:22 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on Old State Highway 101 and U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

8:40 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

8:53 p.m,. domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Vista Court.

