Wednesday, July 4
10:06 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
1:54 p.m., burglary reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
7 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
9:01 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.
9:26 p.m., fireworks reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
11:23 p.m., noise complaint reported in the 600 block of Front Street, Gardiner.
Thursday, July 5
3:11 a.m., structure fire reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.
11:45 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Loon Lake Road.
12:54 p.m., failure to show license reported in the 44000 block of Highway 38.
2:10 p.m., theft reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
5:48 p.m., theft reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
11 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
Friday, July 6
10:29 a.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
11:31 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
3:49 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive.
7:52 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
Saturday, July 7
12:15 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive.
12:22 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
1:31 p.m., weapon violation reported on Eel Lake Lane and U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
1:56 p.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, July 8
3:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of Lighthouse road, Winchester Bay.
3:51 p.m., littering reported in the 300 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
5:21 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
Monday, July 9
11:55 a.m., fraud reported in the Reedsport area. Officer responded.
4:55 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 400 block of Westmont Drive.
9:20 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
9:35 p.m., missing person reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
9:36 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
9:37 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
Tuesday, July 10
2:05 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
6:10 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101. Caller reports an ongoing issue with a "Dumpster diver" at location.
8:37 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
10:54 a.m., burglar reported in the 9500 block of Loon Lake road.
11:20 a.m., trespassing reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.
5:47 p.m., commercial fire reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.
6:09 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
10:47 p.m., DUII reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
Wednesday, July 11
12:10 a.m., ordinance violation reported on York Street. Officer responded.
10:25 a.m., hit and run reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
12:26 p.m., mental subject reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive, North Bend.
1:52 p.m., family offense reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
2:22 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on Old State Highway 101 and U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
8:40 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
8:53 p.m,. domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Vista Court.