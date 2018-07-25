Saturday, July 14
12:25 a.m., drug law violation reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue. Subject arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
11 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive. Officer responded.
11:32 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 900 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:58 a.m., public safety concern reported in the 600 block of Loon Lake Road.
1:40 p.m., trespassing reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
2:20 p.m., fire assist requested in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Court.
8:31 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1600 block of Highway Avenue.
Sunday, July 15
12:24 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Elm Avenue.
12:40 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.
10:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area. Subject was trespassed from location.
2:43 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 7200 block of Loon Lake Road.
4:42 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
6:22 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
8:51 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 44000 block of Highway 38.
9:04 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.
Monday, July 16
10:56 a.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.
11 a.m., fire reported in the 700 block of Crestview Drive.
3:43 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
4:26 p.m., assault reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
4:28 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
6:11 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
11:50 p.m., drug offense reported in the 100 block of Spring Street, Gardiner.