Thursday, July 19
2:24 p.m., trespassing reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
2:35 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Bayberry Court.
10:24 p.m., noise complaint reported in the 100 block of Marina Way, Winchester Bay.
Friday, July 20
6:10 a.m., animal ordinance reported in the 1800 block of Fir Avenue. Citizens reports a dog bite.
11:25 a.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue. Male going through trash and using facilities he was not permitted to use.
1:06 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Fir Avenue.
1:23 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
3:38 p.m., fire assist requested in the 4900 block of Sandrift Court.
Saturday, July 21
12:24 a.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
6:40 a.m., civil complaints reported on Elm Avenue.
2:26 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
6:21 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, July 22
10:52 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 2300 block of Highway Street.
11:27 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
12:38 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.
3:23 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
9:41 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:54 p.m., missing person reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.
Monday, July 23
10 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 27000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
11:17 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.
12:37 p.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Clear Creek Lane, Winchester Bay.
2 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 1200 block of Second Street, Gardiner.
4:33 p.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
6:03 p.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, July 24
5:44 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
9:50 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 800 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
10:44 a.m., theft reported in the 600 block of North Seventh Street. Officer responded.
1:12 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
2:52 p.m., suspicions circumstance reported in the 900 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
4:26 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of Winchester Avenue.
4:26 p.m., hit and run reported in the 300 block of Ranch Road.
6:03 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
6:41 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported Reedsport area.
10:43 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, July 25
7:50 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Scholfield Road.
8:50 a.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
10:30 a.m., trespass reported on Clear Lane and Wildwood Drive, Winchester Bay.
1:15 p.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Clear Creek Lane, Winchester Bay.
7:51 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1200 block of Juniper Avenue.
Thursday, July 26
12:59 a.m., DUII reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
1:44 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:20 a.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
12:36 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
2:19 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
9:19 p.m., DUII reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.