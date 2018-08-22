Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Reedsport Police and Fire
Buy Now

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, Aug. 10

2:11 a.m., trespass reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:19 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 2 on Highway 38.

2:27 p.m., drug offense reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

6:58 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

9:24 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

1:43 p.m., DUII reported on Winchester Avenue and South 22nd Street.

Saturday, Aug. 11

4:03 a.m., DUII reported in the 400 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

5:31 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 203 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

11:37 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

6:09 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

6:56 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

10:46 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Aug. 12

10:37 a.m., trespass reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

12:53 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.

3:22 p.m., missing person reported in the 7200 block of Loon Lake Road.

4:14 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

6:60 p.m., unattended death reported in the 15000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

Monday, Aug. 13

12:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

11:21 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of Carlson Road.

6:49 p.m., DUII reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

7:02 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

7:05 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 2600 block of Longwood Drive.

10:36 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

10:09 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

1:45 p.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 2100 block of Birch Avenue.

3:07 p.m., unattended death reported in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

4:48 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.

9:39 p.m., mental hold reported in the 900 block of Rowe Street.

11:11 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

11:53 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

12:03 a.m., ordinance violation reported on Winchester Avenue.

9:53 a.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 2500 block of Bowman Road.

11:48 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 44000 block of Highway 38.

6:39 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

10:02 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0