Friday, Aug. 10
2:11 a.m., trespass reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:19 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 2 on Highway 38.
2:27 p.m., drug offense reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
6:58 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
9:24 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
1:43 p.m., DUII reported on Winchester Avenue and South 22nd Street.
Saturday, Aug. 11
4:03 a.m., DUII reported in the 400 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
5:31 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 203 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
11:37 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
6:09 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
6:56 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
10:46 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Aug. 12
10:37 a.m., trespass reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
12:53 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
3:22 p.m., missing person reported in the 7200 block of Loon Lake Road.
4:14 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
6:60 p.m., unattended death reported in the 15000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Monday, Aug. 13
12:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:21 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of Carlson Road.
6:49 p.m., DUII reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
7:02 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
7:05 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 2600 block of Longwood Drive.
10:36 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
10:09 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
1:45 p.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 2100 block of Birch Avenue.
3:07 p.m., unattended death reported in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
4:48 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.
9:39 p.m., mental hold reported in the 900 block of Rowe Street.
11:11 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:53 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
12:03 a.m., ordinance violation reported on Winchester Avenue.
9:53 a.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 2500 block of Bowman Road.
11:48 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 44000 block of Highway 38.
6:39 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
10:02 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.