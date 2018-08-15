Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Aug. 2

12:56 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

1:17 a.m., drug offense reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

11:34 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Friday, Aug. 3

2:56 p.m., weapon violation reported on Riggs Hill Lane and Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

7:19 a.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.

11:31 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 1800 block of Elm Avenue. ATV stolen from location.

6:04 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

8:54 p.m., mental hold reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

Saturday, Aug. 4

7:27 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Juniper Avenue.

2:32 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Wildwood Drive, Winchester Bay.

6:24 p.m., criminal activity reported in the 500 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.

10:11 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

10:38 p.m., DUII reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.

11:57 p.m., DUII reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Aug. 5

12:32 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 208 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

7:30 a.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

11:56 a.m., harassment and threats reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

2:29 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

4:49 p.m., DUII reported in the 600 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

7:06 p.m., trespass reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

8:53 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Winchester Bay 

Area.

9:41 p.m., DUII reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

Monday, Aug. 6

8:53 a.m., domestic disturbance reported on Swain Court and Ranch Road.

11:41 a.m., mental subject reported in the 900 block of Second Street, Gardiner.

1 p.m., littering reported in the 300 block of Reedsport Transfer Road.

1:07 p.m., burglary reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:57 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 2200 block of Oar Creek Road.

6:48 p.m., disturbance reported in the 500 block of Front Street, Gardiner.

7:36 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

6:05 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive. Caller reports a possibly suicidal teen just left location.

9:38 a.m., ordinance violation reported on Winchester Avenue.

10:45 a.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.

1:44 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

3:48 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 500 block of Westmont Drive.

4:47 p.m., burglary reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.

8:22 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

1:23 a.m., weapon violation reported on South 22nd Street and Arthur Drive.

6:19 a.m., trespass reported on Lower Smith River Road and Stables Road.

12:23 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

1:53 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.

4:05 p.m., disturbance reported in the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.

5:22 p.m., disturbance reported on Elm Avenue. People are fighting in the area.

5:53 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Thursday, Aug. 9

6:54 a.m., disorderly conduct reported on Birch Avenue and South 22nd Street.

11:34 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.

1:13 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.

2:49 p.m., fraud reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

5:47 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Winchester Avenue.

6:50 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Drive.

11 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

