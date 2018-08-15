Thursday, Aug. 2
12:56 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
1:17 a.m., drug offense reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:34 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Friday, Aug. 3
2:56 p.m., weapon violation reported on Riggs Hill Lane and Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
7:19 a.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:31 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 1800 block of Elm Avenue. ATV stolen from location.
6:04 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
8:54 p.m., mental hold reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 4
7:27 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Juniper Avenue.
2:32 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Wildwood Drive, Winchester Bay.
6:24 p.m., criminal activity reported in the 500 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
10:11 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
10:38 p.m., DUII reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.
11:57 p.m., DUII reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Aug. 5
12:32 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 208 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
7:30 a.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:56 a.m., harassment and threats reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
2:29 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
4:49 p.m., DUII reported in the 600 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
7:06 p.m., trespass reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
8:53 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Winchester Bay
Area.
9:41 p.m., DUII reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
Monday, Aug. 6
8:53 a.m., domestic disturbance reported on Swain Court and Ranch Road.
11:41 a.m., mental subject reported in the 900 block of Second Street, Gardiner.
1 p.m., littering reported in the 300 block of Reedsport Transfer Road.
1:07 p.m., burglary reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:57 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 2200 block of Oar Creek Road.
6:48 p.m., disturbance reported in the 500 block of Front Street, Gardiner.
7:36 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
6:05 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive. Caller reports a possibly suicidal teen just left location.
9:38 a.m., ordinance violation reported on Winchester Avenue.
10:45 a.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.
1:44 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
3:48 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 500 block of Westmont Drive.
4:47 p.m., burglary reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
8:22 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
1:23 a.m., weapon violation reported on South 22nd Street and Arthur Drive.
6:19 a.m., trespass reported on Lower Smith River Road and Stables Road.
12:23 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
1:53 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.
4:05 p.m., disturbance reported in the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
5:22 p.m., disturbance reported on Elm Avenue. People are fighting in the area.
5:53 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 9
6:54 a.m., disorderly conduct reported on Birch Avenue and South 22nd Street.
11:34 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
1:13 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
2:49 p.m., fraud reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
5:47 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Winchester Avenue.
6:50 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Drive.
11 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 101.