Friday, July 27
2:07 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
10:42 a.m., disturbance reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.
10:51 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street. Unauthorized burn barrel.
1:32 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3600 block of South Smith River Road.
3:32 p.m., trespassing reported din the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
9:13 p.m., trespassing reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
11:13 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 213 on U.S. Highway 101.
11:36 p.m., DUII reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
Saturday, July 28
1:40 a.m., DUII reported in the 1500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
11:32 a.m., Motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
12:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
12:45 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 100 block of Kingfisher Lane.
1:59 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
4:04 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
6 p.m., liquor violation reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
8:36 p.m., DUII reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, July 29
12:27 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
1:20 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
9:04 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.
2 p.m., theft reported in the 200 block of Rainbow Plaza.
6:40 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 1700 block of Ranch Road.
8:13 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area. Juveniles fighting in the area.
8:40 p.m., drug law violation reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
8:50 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Elm Avenue.
11:52 p.m., runaway juvenile reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Monday, July 30
6:59 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
4:10 p.m., harassment reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.
8:39 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
10:49 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
1:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
8:36 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 700 block of East Railroad Avenue.
10:19 a.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Bowman Road.
2:51 p.m., unattended death reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue. Female not breathing at location.
2:53 p.m., runaway reported in the 500 block of Westmont Drive.
3:30 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:13 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.