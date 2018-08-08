Reedsport Police and Fire
Buy Now

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, July 27

2:07 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.

10:42 a.m., disturbance reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.

10:51 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street. Unauthorized burn barrel.

1:32 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3600 block of South Smith River Road.

3:32 p.m., trespassing reported din the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

9:13 p.m., trespassing reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

11:13 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 213 on U.S. Highway 101.

11:36 p.m., DUII reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

Saturday, July 28

1:40 a.m., DUII reported in the 1500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

11:32 a.m., Motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

12:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

12:45 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 100 block of Kingfisher Lane.

1:59 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

4:04 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

6 p.m., liquor violation reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

8:36 p.m., DUII reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, July 29

12:27 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.

1:20 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

9:04 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.

2 p.m., theft reported in the 200 block of Rainbow Plaza.

6:40 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 1700 block of Ranch Road.

8:13 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area. Juveniles fighting in the area.

8:40 p.m., drug law violation reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

8:50 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Elm Avenue.

11:52 p.m., runaway juvenile reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Monday, July 30

6:59 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.

4:10 p.m., harassment reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.

8:39 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.

10:49 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

1:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.

8:36 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 700 block of East Railroad Avenue.

10:19 a.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Bowman Road.

2:51 p.m., unattended death reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue. Female not breathing at location.

2:53 p.m., runaway reported in the 500 block of Westmont Drive.

3:30 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.

11:13 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.

0
0
0
0
1