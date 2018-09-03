REEDSPORT — The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for the unlawful taking of a bull elk in Douglas County.
On the evening of Aug. 31, OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers responded to a report that a 6-point bull elk had been shot with an arrow and left to waste in the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area, outside of Reedsport, according to an OSP press release.
The investigation revealed the elk had been killed around 7 p.m., and no effort was made by the person involved to harvest any of the meat from the animal.
The public is urged to call Oregon State Police Trooper Brian Koell through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or 541-888-2677 ext 244.
Report wildlife and habitat Law violators
Poaching wildlife and damaging habitats affects present and future generations of wildlife, impacts communities and the economy, and creates enforcement challenges.
The Turn-In-Poachers (TIP) reward is paid for information leading to the arrest/conviction of person(s) for the illegal possession, killing, taking, and/or waste of deer, elk, antelope, bear, cougar, wolf, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, moose, furbearers and/or game birds.
TIP rewards can also be given for the illegal taking, netting, snagging, and/or dynamiting of salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, and/or large numbers of any fish listed in Oregon statute as a game fish.
* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat and Moose
* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
* $300 Habitat Destruction
* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
* $100 Furbearers
How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 (24/7)
TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.