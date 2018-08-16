REEDSPORT -- Children are invited to participate at the CreatorFest 2018, an arts event, at the Reedsport Church of God.
CreatorFest 2018 takes place Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. according to Associate Pastor Kristen Zetzche.
The event includes an art fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., food tasting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., live music at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and two sessions of guided kids' art at noon and 2 p.m. All events are free.
"We just have to look around us to see that God is amazingly creative," she said. "And we may be most like him when we're being creative, as well. We wanted to provide an opportunity to showcase some of that creativity through CreatorFest and invite the community to celebrate that creativity with us."
Artists from the congregation will display their artwork throughout the church building from 10 to 4, while local culinary artists will provide samples of their creativity during the food tasting from 1 to 3 p.m. A variety of music styles performed by local musicians will be featured during the two segments of live music at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The guided kids' art sessions at noon and 2 p.m. will be led by local teachers and artists and will be limited to the first 25 children in each session, so pre-registration is encouraged by calling the church office at 541-271-3928. Each child will create artwork to take home.
For more information, call the church office at 541-271-3928.