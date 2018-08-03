ROSEBURG -- Douglas County has received a top award in financial reporting.
According to a press release from County Public Information Officer Tamara Osborne, the county received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for their comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for year ending June 30, 2017.
A copy of the report can be found at: www.co.douglas.or.us/finance/.
According to GFOA, “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”
"The Award of Financial Reporting Achievement was awarded to Jessica Hansen, Douglas County Chief Financial Officer and the Douglas County Management and Finance Department, as the department, designated by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, is responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR," Osborne wrote in the press statement. "The award was presented to Hansen at the Aug. 1, 2018, weekly Business Meeting of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. This year marks the 30th year that Douglas County’s Management and Finance Department has achieved this honor."
“Jessica and her team work very hard, and this award is a testament to their dedication and continued pursuit of excellence. We are thankful for the work they perform day in and day out to achieve this high level of recognition,” said Commissioner Chris Boice.
The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.