REEDSPORT — A summer kids’ event called Shipwrecked VBS will be hosted at Reedsport Church of God from July 23 to July 27.
"At Shipwrecked, kids discover that Jesus rescues them," according to a press release from Associate Pastor Kristen Zetzsche. "Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out sciency-fun gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God sightings. Each day concludes with the Sail Away Sendoff that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned."
Associate Pastor Zetzsche wrote that family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily at 11:30 a.m., followed immediately by a free lunch for all youth.
"Kids at Shipwrecked VBS will join an outreach fundraising effort to provide backpacks and school supplies for Reedsport’s annual Family Festival."
Shipwrecked is for kids from age 4 through those entering 6th grade and will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. For more information, register online at rchog.org or call 541-271-3928.