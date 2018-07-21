REEDSPORT — Residents turned out at a recent Alzheimer's Association presentation to learn more about how they can help family members who may suffer from dementia.
Abby Gershenzon works as the Association's regional coordinator for the Oregon Chapter's Cascade Coast Office out of Eugene.
In her question and answer presentation at the Lower Umpqua Community Center in early July, Gershenzon emphasized a number of significant points. She said it's a brain disease and it's a progressive one as well. Plus Alzheimer's the most common form of dementia and for now has no cure. The coordinator said Alzheimer's is eventually fatal and hits more than five million Americans.
The disease is named after a late 19th and early 20th century German scientist.
Aloysius Alzheimer, who lived from June 14, 1864, to Dec. 19, 1915, was a psychiatrist and neuropathologist. The scientist was credited with identifying the first published case of what is known as presenile dementia. In turn, one of his colleagues, Emil Kraepelin later called this Alzheimer's disease.
Gershenzon provided handouts to visitors plus there were Alzheimer's Association pamphlets to pick up.
Some typical changes for dementia sufferers include: making bad decisions; occasionally missing monthly bill payments; forgetting what day it is; sometimes forgetting what word to use or losing things from time to time.
Proceeding through her talk, she discussed more from a PowerPoint show. More problematic changes consist of the following. These include:
- Memory changes that disrupt daily life;
- Challenges in solving problems or planning;
- Difficulty completing familiar tasks;
- Confusion with time or place;
- Having trouble with images or spatial relations;
- More challenges in speaking or writing;
- Withdrawing from work or social activities;
- Modifications in mood or personality.
She and others from the Association try to refer to the illness as a brain disease rather than Alzheimer's.
"We're trying to lessen that stigma," Gershenzon said, adding that it can be a matter of saying to a family member: "You didn't do anything wrong. You had nothing to do with this."
Yet, she said "when they do go to the doctor they put their best foot forward and they say 'Oh there's nothing wrong with me.'"
"We know that it's a disease because there are proteins in our brain that shouldn't be there," Gershenzon noted.
What's tricky though is that there are conditions that mimic dementia. These include emotional disorders, metabolic ones such as hypothyrodism, brain tumors, not drinking enough water, sensory loss and not consuming enough Vitamin B-12. Additionally one may have infections, she said or has mixed alcohol and/or drugs with prescription medications.
"So dementia is that umbrella term, right?" she asked of audience members. About 60 to 70 percent of dementia evolves into Alzheimers. There's also vascular dementia, which consists of little strokes or a series of strokes. Dementia can combine to mix Alzheimers and vascular dementia.
Rarer types of the disease include:
- Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease;
- Parkinson's Disease;
- Huntington's Disease;
- Normal pressure hydrocephalus
- Wernick-Korsakoff Syndrome.
Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), also termed Hakim's syndrome and symptomatic hydrocephalus, is a type of brain malfunction caused by expansion of the lateral cerebral ventricles and distortion of the fibers in the corona radiata, according to articles at Wikipedia. General symptoms include having to urinate often, an unsteady gait and of course dementia. Ventricles typically are chronically dilated.
Another dementia type can indeed result from alcoholism.
Wernicke–Korsakoff syndrome (WKS) consists of the presence of Wernicke encephalopathy (WE) and alcoholic Korsakoff syndrome. Because of the close relationship between these two diseases, individuals with either are usually simply diagnosed with WKS.
Despite the troubling news that for now, there's no cure for Alzheimer's, families do have hope. She said it's key to keep exercising and used the phrase "healthy heart, healthy mind." Plus the regional coordinator any way people can challenge their brains is superb. They can take a new class or learn a new language.
Family members should listen to their elderly relatives.
"We don't have a way of slowing it down," she said, adding that it's important to find a physician who shows experience diagnosing Alzheimer's Then consult the following as needed: a geriatrician; a neurologist or a psychologist.
"The ideal thing is have a list of what I've noticed (the patient or family member)," she said, adding to write a list down of specific symptoms and when, where and how often these occur.
"It's ideal to talk to the family members," she stressed, saying that one can say to an elderly relative, "We care about you."
An elderly person who's formally diagnosed with the brain disease will feel a number of emotions and she said "this is really normal." These consist of denial, anger, grief, fear, shock, confusion, worry, guilt, acceptance and relief.
"It's a big deal," she said.
Information:
1-800-272-3900