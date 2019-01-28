COOS BAY — Competing in a field of larger schools in the annual Bay City Duals, Reedsport's wrestling team prevailed on Saturday.
Reedsport won all five of its duals to claim the title, with a 48-30 win over Hidden Valley in the championship match. Despite its short numbers, Marshfield finished in fourth.
“The kids have got a lot of heart,” Reedsport coach Bo Hampton said. “They’re a tough team (and) tough kids. They’re gonna keep battling no matter what. A lot of those matches we were down and fought back to win the match.”
Reedsport continues to improve and is starting to attract local attention.
Nick Glover won all his matches at 182 pounds by fall. Eli Carson only dropped one match on Saturday, a 5-0 decision to Chase McCord of Class 6A Sheldon. Miguel Velazquez was undefeated, but only wrestled three times due to forfeits. Christian Solomon was perfect, as well.
But perhaps the biggest story for Reedsport on Saturday was the emergence of heavyweight Kahnor Pickett.
The son of football coach Boe Pickett, Kahnor didn’t start the season on the wrestling squad, but on the Reedsport swim team. In December, he switched sports, trading in his swim cap and goggles for the wrestling singlet and has steadily improved.
Not only has he filled a gap that Reedsport has struggled to fill, he’s winning points with decisions and pins. Pickett wrestled three times on Saturday, pinning Mazama’s Jordan Friel in 17 seconds before running up against Sheldon’s Oscar Atterberry, who was voted as the upper weight Outstanding Wrestler and falling in two minutes. Reedsport narrowly beat Sheldon 36-33.
Then came the final dual against Hidden Valley. Already with the dual win wrapped up, Pickett’s match was inconsequential to the result, but it was against past district champion Christopher Woods and he pinned the Mustang in 3:31, taking a giant step forward after being on the wrestling team for essentially a month.
“He’s a hard-working kid,” Hampton said.
The tournament win Saturday is a continuation of Reedsport’s upward trajectory.
After losing to Glide in the semifinals of the Oregon Classic — another duals tournament last weekend in Redmond — Reedsport got another shot at the Wildcats, who “blew out” the Brave according to Hampton, and enacted some revenge, claiming a 33-27 win.
With the state tournament within sight, Reedsport believes Saturday’s duals win is an indication of things to come.
“I think this signifies we’re pushing forward, we’re pushing from a small school that barely gets noticed to a school that’s to be reckoned with,” Pickett said. “We want our name in the papers. We want our name in the news. We want to spread, we want to show that we are out there for the title.”
Marshfield, meanwhile, is valiantly overcoming its short numbers. Kody Koumentis was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weights and Frankie Harlow (2-0) and Tandy Martin (5-0) both also went unbeaten as the Pirates finished 3-2 on the day, losing to Hidden Valley 42-32 in pool play and falling to Mazama 48-32 in the third-place match.
Outside of its forfeit concessions, Marshfield lost just four matches and claimed numerous pins, largely maximizing its point totals in the face of its numbers disparity.
After a rough start to the season with lots of quality tournaments packed together in concordance with some injury troubles, Marshfield is finally healthy and wrestling perhaps as well as it can at the moment.
“I think our guys wrestled really well today,” Marshfield coach Tyler Strenke said. “When you’re giving up seven, eight weights, it’s tough to win duals. But we won three of ‘em. It was a nice little evening for us.”
North Bend is still building experience.
Bulldogs coach Garrett Caldwell is using the sink-or-swim philosophy, throwing inexperienced guys into matches against more experienced opponents.
The Bulldogs went 2-3, including a 39-33 win over Sheldon, and finished in sixth place after a 51-23 loss to Sutherlin in its final dual of the day.
Gabriel Johnston went 5-0 at 126 pounds, providing the highlight for the Bulldogs as they continue to build. Brysen Lofthouse only suffered one loss and Ethan Ingram and Divenson Willis both won three of their matches for the Bulldogs.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Caldwell said. “We won a couple, lost a few. I thought our youngness showed a little bit.”
Myrtle Point was held without a dual win on Saturday, but Clifford Johnson scored a couple pins for the Bobcats and Gage Jones only lost one match all day.