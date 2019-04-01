REEDSPORT -- The city's Centennial Committee is giving away 100 maple trees as part of the yearlong 100th anniversary celebration.
Attendees at next week’s open house can choose between sugar maples and silver maples.
Sugar maples are known for their bright fall foliage. In autumn, leaves range from bright yellow on some trees to orange and red on others. The trees are also known for their syrup, which tastes great on waffles.
Silver maples are relatively fast-growing trees that can reach heights of 60 to 80 feet. The leaves have a silvery underside that is striking when hit by a breeze. Their branches tend to droop, forming a graceful canopy outline as it grows older.
Centennial volunteers will be at the open house to talk about the Time Capsule, the Centennial Book of 100 and other events planned for the year.
The Centennial Book of 100 is a souvenir book that will be filled with memories and photos of Reedsport.
Residents are encouraged to tell their story to contribute to the book.
Main Street Coordinator Emily Bradley said the city has already been receiving submissions.
She said the submissions can be as specific or as general as contributors want. They can be anecdotes from last week or from the last century.
Bradley said the oldest living Reedsport local that’s still in the area - Jean Harris- sent in a whole packet of photos and stories.
A high school English class wrote about a speaker that talked to the class.
Submissions for the souvenir book are being collected throughout the year.
In addition to contributing to the book, Bradley said residents will also have an opportunity to take home something tangible - a centennial coin.
Currently there are three gold-finished, limited-edition centennial collector’s coins available.
Each coin displays the centennial logo and a different historic photo from Reedsport’s past. There’s the Umpqua Bridge, a Main Street streetscape from the 1920’s and a logging photo from the 1950’s.
Bradley said the fourth coin will be available this summer.
Earlier this year, there was a coin giveaway on Facebook which Bradley said got great responses.
“There were so many comments, like much more than I was expecting,” Bradley said.
The coins are available at city hall, the Umpqua Discovery Center and Reedsport Antiques for $20 apiece.
Bradley said she’ll be reaching out to other businesses in the city within the next couple weeks so the coins will be available in more places.
“We’re trying to partner with other businesses so they’re available more than 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Bradley said.
The open house runs from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on April 9 at the Reedsport Community Center on 451 Winchester Ave. It includes a free hot dog barbecue.