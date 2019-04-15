REEDSPORT -- Jonathan Zwernke, superintendent, announced that recent School Board action to refinance the 2008 General Obligation Bonds will save Reedsport taxpayers approximately $825,000 for the life of the bond issue. The savings are a result of the Reedsport School District issuing advanced refunding bonds for the 2008 General Obligation Bonds previously approved by voters.
District officials worked side by side with Piper Jaffray & Co., an investment banking firm, on the sale. The sale of the refunding bonds may be compared to refinancing a home at a lower interest rate, thereby lowering the cost overall. The Reedsport School Board approved the advance refunding bonds late last fall as a means to provide savings to taxpayers of the district. The percentage of savings is approximately 9.68 percent and the net present value of the amount saved was just over $825,000.