Thursday, Feb. 27
12:30 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 28
1:34 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
7:09 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2400 block of Scholfield Road.
1:43 p.m. littering reported in the 76000 block of Highway 101.
5:00 p.m. MVA injury reported near Highway 101 and Clearlake Avenue in Winchester Bay.
10:08 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.
10:45 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.
11:10 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 29
5:48 p.m. misdemeanor reported near Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.
Sunday, March 1
1:55 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N 4th Street.
2:58 a.m. theft reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
4:59 a.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
1:25 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
3:02 p.m. trespassing reported in the 22000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
4:49 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 4200 block of South Smith River Road.
6:04 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of N 21st Street.
6:06 p.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of N 21st Street.
Monday, March 2
7:08 a.m. fugitive arrested near Five Mile Road and Highway 101 in Gardiner.
8:00 a.m. illegal dumping reported in the 1000 block of Scott Terrace.
9:42 a.m. theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
10:21 a.m. theft reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.
11:20 a.m. ordinance violation reported near Mill Avenue.
2:24 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1400 block of Highway 101.
4:11 p.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 205 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.
7:08 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1400 block of Highway 101.
7:51 p.m. DUI reported near S 22nd Street and Cedar Avenue.
8:15 p.m. misdemeanor reported in the 3000 block of Maple Drive.
8:46 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
9:46 p.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
9:58 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
11:41 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
Tuesday, March 3
2:12 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
4:07 p.m. fugitive arrested near N 3rd Street and Fir Avenue.
5:37 p.m. structure fire reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.
Wednesday, March 4
5:22 p.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In