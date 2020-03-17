Thursday, March 5

12:31 a.m. Vehicle theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

5:53 p.m. DUI reported near Highway 101 and Commercial Avenue in Gardiner.

Saturday, March 7

9:53 p.m. DUI reported in the 1000 block of Five Mile Road.

Monday, March 9

6:50 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

7:01 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

8:05 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

11:38 p.m. Disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, March 10

8:24 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

