Thursday, March 12

7:59 p.m. harassment reported in the 1000 block of First Street in Gardiner.

Saturday, March 14

4:00 p.m. burglary reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

Sunday, March 15

9:33 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive.

Monday, March 16

2:21 a.m. disturbance reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.

2:49 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

9:06 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

Tuesday, March 17

2:57 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive.

11:21 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.

Wednesday, March 18

2:09 a.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Elm Street.

8:36 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

8:43 a.m. trespassing reported in the 600 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

12:14 p.m. non-injury accident reported in the Reedsport area.

8:56 p.m. assault reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

