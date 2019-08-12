REEDSPORT -- The Reedsport community celebrated its centennial birthday with a carnival in Rainbow Plaza, Saturday.
A good crowd came through over the course of the day; morning rain storms in the area might have discouraged some, but by the afternoon the clouds had parted and weather was warming up.
The carnival featured all the classics; bounce houses, ring and ball toss games, face painting, and a petting zoo open for all ages; there was even a beer garden for adults. The Reedsport Fire Department was also on site, letting kids climb inside a fire engine and giving them goody bags with hats, coloring books, and other treats. Split between Rainbow Plaza and the Umpqua Discovery Center, across the street, was a car show featuring vehicles from the last 100 years; as part of the show, attendees could vote on their favorite and a winner was declared People's Choice, along with the Mayor's Choice.
Performances were another big element of the day. There was a donut eating contest -- with winners getting a dozen donuts at Sugar Shack Bakery and bragging rights, a karaoke contest, belly dancers, and more throughout the day. There was also a flashmob put on by the various Reedsport churches; the performance opened with a trumpeter, then the dancers took the proverbial stage and danced to a series of patriotic songs.
Along with the cars out front, the Umpqua Discovery Center had free admission all day.