REEDSPORT -- The American Red Cross has issued a call asking for all eligible donors to give blood and platelets during a blood drive in the area through August 29 to help quell an emergency shortage.
According to their release, the Red Cross currently has a less than three-day supply of most blood types and less than two-days of type O blood. They stress that when a need arises, hospitals only have what's on the shelves to work with; only through donations can the Red Cross keep hospitals supplied. It has been estimated that blood is needed every two seconds in the United States, for use during surgery and treatment of burns, leukemia, cancer, and sickle cell disease.
"Blood transfusion is one of the most common inpatient hospital procedures in the U.S., and these blood products can only come from volunteer donors. Yet, only three out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood," stated the Red Cross in a press release.
As an added incentive, Amazon has teamed with the Red Cross to provide donors who participate with a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email. Amazon provided a $1 million donation to the Red Cross in hopes of motivating people to donate and ensure patient needs are met.
People can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-red-cross (1-800-733-2767). Appointments can also be scheduled using Amazon's Alexa by saying "Alexa, find a blood drive."
Dates and locations for donations in the area are below:
Reedsport
Aug 9, 2019 -- Reedsport Church of God, 2191 Burch Ave. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug 14, 2019 -- Masonic Temple #59, 626 Winchester Ave. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bandon
Aug 6, 2019 -- Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 355 Oregon Ave. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Coos Bay
Aug 1, 2019 -- Bay Clinic, 1750 Thompson Road 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug 15, 2019 -- Bay Area Hospital, 1775 Thompson Road 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Coquille
Aug 13, 2019 -- Coquille Community Building, 115 N Birch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
North Bend
July 31, 2019 -- US Coast Guard North Bend, 2000 Connecticut Ave 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug 1, 2019 -- North Bend Fire Station, 1880 McPherson Ave 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug 7, 2019 -- The Mill Casino, 3201 Tremont Ave 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug 8, 2019 -- Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug 12, 2019 -- Umpqua Bank, 2330 Broadway Ave 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.