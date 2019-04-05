Bandon's baseball team came up just short against visiting Toledo, falling 2-1 in a Sunset Conference game on Friday.
A couple defensive miscues and a lack of offense led to the loss for the Tigers.
Bandon led 1-0 for the first four innings, but an error, a walk, and a sinking line drive in right that Bandon nearly caught pushed the Boomers ahead for good.
Braydon Freitag was stellar in his first outing in essentially three weeks, striking out eight while allowing the two unearned runs on just five hits with two walks. Brynn Green had Bandon’s only hit.
“Just offensively today we didn’t have the approach,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said. “We were swinging at balls and watching strikes.”
Bandon visits Gold Beach on Tuesday then Reedsport on Friday.
Toledo 2, Bandon 1
Toledo;000;200;0;—;2;6;0
Bandon;100;000;0;—;1;1;3
Jaxon Rozewski, Mason McAlpine (6) and Ryder Smith; Brayton Freitag, Coby Smith (7) and Ethan Hyultin.
2B-Tol: Markus Cross.
Softball
COQUILLE
Boys Tennis
CHURCHILL 6, NORTH BEND 2: North Bend split the doubles matches and was a matter of points away from splitting the singles matches against the visiting Lancers on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs' teams of Bo Phillips and Mathias Notter and Eric Monsebroken and Scott Nguyen each won in tiebreaker matches with the first pairing winning the first set and losing the second and the second pairing doing the opposite.
Kendall Ehlin lost in a tiebreaker at No. 3 singles and Chase Dean beat Nico Parvin 7-6, 7-5 at No. 4 singles.
North Bend hosts Thurston on Saturday.
CHURCHILL 6, MARSHFIELD 2: Marshfield twins Max and Josh Nicolaus played singles and split their matches, with Josh playing No. 1 and Josh playing No. 2. The latter won. The two Marshfield stars are defending doubles champions and were playing singles for the first time this year.
Jacob Stranger and Luis Arellano won Marshfield’s only doubles match, topping Jacob Montoya and Jordan Dillon 8-5 in a single-setter.
Marshfield hosts Thurston on Saturday.
