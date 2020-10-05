COOS BAY — The North American Railcar Operators Association will be returning to the Coos Bay Rail Line for an excursion and toy drive from Oct. 9-11 this year. NARCOA is a nonprofit group of railroad enthusiasts with a mission to preserve safe and legal operation of historical railroad equipment, according to a press release from the International Port of Coos Bay.
Railroad motorcars, also called speeders or putt putt cars were utilized decades ago along railroads throughout the United States to assist crews in Maintenance of Way activities. Over the years, railroad motorcars have been largely replaced by more modern hyrail vehicles, which are standard roadway vehicles with retractable guide wheels that can operate on either road or rail.
Members of NARCOA operate privately owned speeders and participate in railroad-sanctioned excursions throughout the United States and Canada. This year’s run will begin on the north end of the CBRL starting the morning of Oct. 9. It is anticipated that approximately 25 motorcars will participate in the October run. The group typically makes three trips to the CBRL each year, however due to challenges associated with COVID-19, this will be the first run of 2020.
NARCOA will be collecting new and unwrapped toys at three locations for distribution in partnership with the Coos Bay North Bend Rotary Club. Pick up locations will include Mapleton on Friday, Oct. 9, between 9 and 9:30 a.m.; Lakeside on Friday, Oct. 9, at approximately 3:30 p.m.; and on the Coos Bay Boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 10, at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Members of the community that would like to participate by donating to children in need are welcome at the drop off locations while observing standard safety and social distancing procedures.
For additional information about NARCOA, upcoming excursions, or to locate motorcars for sale, please visit www.narcoa.org.
