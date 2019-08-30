Radio stations on the South Coast will air all or some of the football games of seven South Coast high school teams this fall. Five schools have dedicated radio stations and three others share air time on one station.
Most have relatively small range and can't be heard on the entire South Coast, especially the two in Curry County. KMHS, K-Light, KSHR and KGBR have live streaming on the Internet in addition to being on Tuned-In radio.
Here are the stations, as they appear on the radio dial.
KGBR (92.7 FM): Broadcasts all Gold Beach football games. Livestreaming at www.kgbr.com.
KURY (95.3 FM): Broadcasts all Brookings-Harbor football and basketball games and a mix of baseball and softball games.
KSHR (97.3 FM): Broadcasts a mix of Bandon, Coquille and Myrtle Point games in football and basketball seasons. Live streaming at kshr.com. Football Schedule: Sept. 6: Oakland at Coquille. Sept. 13: Elkton at Myrtle Point. Sept. 20: Jefferson at Coquille. Sept. 27: Creswell at Bandon. Oct. 4: Coquille at Bandon. Oct. 11: Reedsport at Coquille. Oct. 18: Camas Valley at Myrtle Point. Oct. 25: Reedsport at Bandon.
K-Light (98.7 FM): Broadcasts all North Bend football games. Live streaming at www.lighthouseradio.com.
KMHS Pirate Radio (105.1 FM): Broadcasts all Marshfield football games, as well as volleyball, basketball and baseball or softball the rest of the year and a coaches show each Monday morning at 7 a.m. at 91.3 FM. Livestreaming at http://kmhsradio.cbd9.net.
KCST (106.9 FM): Broadcasts all Siuslaw football, basketball and baseball games.
Ducks and Beavers
University of Oregon games can be heard in Coos County on KWRO (630 AM and 100.3 FM) and in Florence on KCST (106.9 FM). Other major stations include KUGN in Eugene (590 AM), KXL in Portland (750 AM) and KQEN in Roseburg (1240 AM).
Oregon State University games can be heard in the Bay Area on KBBR (1340 AM) and in Florence on KCFM (1250 AM and 104.1 FM). The Beavers also can be heard on KKXN (840 AM) and KLZS (1450 AM) in Eugene, on KEX (1190 AM and 102.3 FM) and KPOJ (620 AM) in Portland, and KSKR (1490 AM) in Roseburg.