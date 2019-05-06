Hello citizens of Douglas County. Today, I want to talk to you about hope, proven results and community reinvestment.
Communities in Crisis:
I can’t emphasize enough how hard we have been working to address the challenges of substance abuse, widespread homelessness and mental health issues that have escalated in our communities. It’s no longer ‘their’ problem, it's ‘our’ problem. These issues directly impact the quality of life for everyone; from your neighbors to your friends to your family to your coworkers. I want you to know that YOU are important to ‘our’ solution.
Hope:
There is hope on the horizon. Take a moment to enjoy a panoramic view of all the amazing beauty that surrounds us, and think about the reasons why you love to call Douglas County your home. Although this beauty has been somewhat shadowed by a cloud, the sun always breaks through bringing hope and the promise of a better future. We have the opportunity to bring hope back to Douglas County by investing ourselves in solutions that bring about rapid, positive and permanent change.
Proven Results:
The good news is that the solutions are no longer just ideas. They are based on years of real life success stories, case studies and research from pilot and trial programs right here in Douglas County. There is a real plan, backed by solid results.
Community Reinvestment:
Our community reinvestment group has identified the gaps and barriers in overcoming these issues and are providing programs that change the lives of people living in economically challenged, drug-dependent and criminally disadvantaged situations. In fact, there is an insurgence of local individuals proactively fostering healthy living through mentorship, workforce development, skill building, prevention education, and connection to community reintegration programs.
We Need You:
So, are you ready to step up and bring about real change? I want to urge you to attend the 4th Annual Community Reinvestment Summit, on Monday, May 13, in the Community Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds from 6 to 7:30 pm. This summit is the latest in a series of local summits that have been implemented to identify, address and bring about tangible solutions.
This event is free and open to everyone because we need EVERYONE! To get your ticket and pre-register, log onto: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-reinvestment-summit-2019-tickets-59511906715
Mark your calendars for May 13. Make it a date and join us for an evening of information and inspiration showcasing how Community Reinvestment is our road to a better future in Douglas County.
Sincerely,
Chris Boice
Douglas County Commissioner