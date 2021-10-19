A lot of words can be used to describe Tara Miller - entrepreneurial, successful, outgoing, enthusiastic - but perhaps the most fitting adjective is motivated.
Miller grew up in a family of real estate investors and developers, learning the in’s and out’s of the real estate industry…lessons that continue to pay off to this day.
“I’ve been around real estate my whole life. It’s all we talked about at the dinner table” she says.
As a young girl, Tara had a unique eye for interior design and for staging properties. That eye made her parents and her families’ clients a lot of money. She said as far back as she can remember she would help pick out carpet, tile, paint, etc. She helped stage & design numerous types of properties.
“It made a difference in them getting marketed, rented and sold for top dollar” Tara says. “It still does, even in our crazy market.”
At the age of 14, Tara had a great eye for design.
She not only continued to choose various design elements for properties, she also began to make custom floral arrangements for extra spending money.
For many years, she did interior design projects on the side, proudly focusing on raising her three young children. When she became a single mother, she worked hard using her design skills to build her design company in order to support her family.
“That was pretty much all I knew and it really took off,” Tara says. “I’m grateful for the experience & hard work ethic that I had at such a young age.”
Thirteen years ago, she moved to Oregon. Since then, Tara & Tarabell’s Interior Designs have done projects not only in Colorado & Oregon but numerous other states & countries. One of her craziest jobs was remodeling a hotel in the rainforest of Costa Rica. She has also had a home staging business that she ran at night when she wasn’t working during the day. This woman never sleeps!
Tara has designed residential homes, commercial properties and hotels. She has also been hired to design carpet and furniture for companies that loved her ideas.
She became the best in one field, but for Tara that wasn’t enough. After moving to the Coos Bay area, Miller began to hear client after client with a similar request: ”I had numerous clients ask me to help them find homes or investment properties & then help remodel/design them. For years my mom had suggested I do the same thing. I already knew a lot about real estate & investing so I thought that combining my design skills with real estate would be a great way to help my clients!”
Now, a licensed agent with Pacific Properties, Miller brings her unique skillset to the red-hot real estate industry & even stages properties for her clients as a complimentary service. Her clients, Charlie & Sharon Waterman say “We have used Tara Miller, Pacific Properties, to purchase several properties. She is warm, friendly and easy to work with. She listened to our needs and sent multiple listings that met our criteria. When we found a listing we were interested in, she made an appointment immediately to view the property. When we needed extra information, she provided that. Closing went smoothly on both properties. Tara was a joy to work with.”
Look for our new feature: TARA’S TIPS. In The World and Coffee Break every week.
P a c i f i c P r o p e r t i e s • 1 0 3 5 O r e g o n A v e . S E ,
B a n d o n , O r e g o n 9 7 4 1 1
w w w. p a c i f i c p r o p e r t i e s t e a m . c o m
Tara Miller Cell: (970) 391-6322 Office: (541) 347-5623
Tara is also an accomplished Interior Designer. Her complimentary property staging is an added value to her clients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In