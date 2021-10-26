Selling a home in the Coos Bay region is that difficult for most. But if you want top dollar and an expert on what steps it takes to maximize your profit Tara Miller is ready to help.
Tara, an agent with Pacific Properties, brings a lifetime of experience in and around the real estate & design world. Her parents were developers and investors in real estate, and she has spent decades in interior design.
That combination makes her a force when it comes to making top dollar.
Will putting in new carpet be worth it? Tara will know. In fact, she has spent years working in design and home staging.
Will a new fence add value? Tara will know. Is your chandelier in the right place? Tara will know. In fact, she says the proper height to hang a chandelier over a dining room should be approximately 32 inches.
Should you update your kitchen? Just ask Tara. She could even give you a solid idea of what it will cost to do so. She can even recommend reputable contractors if you decide to do it.
When it comes to homes and improvements, few people know as much as Tara does. Her expertise in design could have made her a TV star, as she had numerous offers based on her interior design & home staging career. However, she chose to live a simple life here in Southern Oregon.
That simple life is one deeply involved in real estate, design and enjoying our beautiful outdoors. She can easily talk real estate investing, industry trends, paint colors, flooring, textiles, furniture, lighting & much more.
If you're ready to sell your home, Tara can stage it in a way to make buyers show up in droves. Her design experience has helped people sell homes for decades, as she has staged hundreds of homes. Now she wants to use her skills to help sell listings as a complementary service for clients all over Southern Oregon.
Look for our new feature: TARA’S TIPS. In The World and Coffee Break every week.
P a c i f i c P r o p e r t i e s • 1 0 3 5 O r e g o n A v e . S E ,
B a n d o n , O r e g o n 9 7 4 1 1
w w w. p a c i f i c p r o p e r t i e s t e a m . c o m
Tara Miller Cell: (970) 391-6322 Office: (541) 347-5623
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In