North Bend Medical Center is pleased to announce that John C. Kinna began his role as the organizations’ Chief Executive Officer on January 10, 2022.
In his new role, Kinna will lead NBMC’s executive team responsible for business management, operations, organizational vision and growth for the company’s 100 providers and 5 locations. The multi-specialty group offers the highest level of primary care, specialists and surgical services.
“We are very excited to have Mr. Kinna join NBMC’s executive team,” said Steven Shimotakahara, MD, Chairman of NBMC’s Board of Directors. “His experience and energy will be a valuable asset moving our organization forward, and it is abundantly clear that he reflects the commitment to high quality care and compassion for patients that has come to be synonymous with NBMC.”
“We are so excited for Mr. Kinna to join us at NBMC,” said Rajesh Ravuri, MD, Chief Medical Officer of NBMC. “I think he brings with him a fresh perspective, ideas and energy. We cannot wait to work with him to bring comprehensive, collaborative and compassionate care to Coos, Curry and Douglas counties.”
Kinna has more than 28 years of executive healthcare management experience in both not-for-profit and for-profit systems, including private practices and large-scale integrated groups. He most recently served as the CEO of The Orthopedic Clinic Association in Phoenix, Arizona.
"I am humbled and honored to have been selected to carry forward the strategic and visionary growth of NBMC,” said Kinna. “This large and comprehensive multi-specialty group represents the future of physician-led, professionally managed healthcare as we partner with systems and payers to reduce the cost of care and provide the very best in quality outcomes for the patients who seek our care."
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.nbmchealth.com
About North Bend Medical Center (NBMC):
NBMC is the largest multi-specialty group on the Southern Oregon Coast. We employ 100 providers at our clinics, which are located in the communities of Coos Bay, Bandon, Coquille, Gold Beach and Myrtle Point. We also feature an Immediate Care Clinic and manage the Bay Area Cancer Center in partnership with Bay Area Hospital. We are committed to providing quality care, compassion and exceptional customer service to all patients living on the South Coast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In