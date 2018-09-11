WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Celebration of Freedom Wall Motor Escort 3-4 p.m., starts at Coos County Fairgrounds, 770 Fourth St. Myrtle Point and travels to Sturdivant Park, off Highway 42S in Coquille. The Vietnam War Wall will remain open for visitors until 8 p.m. at Sturdivant Park.
Be Transformed Ministries 6-7 p.m., Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St., North Bend. Watch a life transforming video and find out about books that are changing lives in churches, prisons, and rehabs. Speakers: Micheal and Sharon Dutra. 541-756-2004