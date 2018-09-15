SUNDAY, SEPT. 16
Celebration of Freedom: Vietnam War Wall 8 a.m.-noon, Sturdivant Park, off Highway 42S, Coquille.
Sunday Market 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Bay Visitor Information parking lot, near Commercial and Broadway, Coos Bay. Featuring fresh local produce from Fat Dog Farm and John's Farm Fresh Produce until supplies run out.
Bay Area Fun Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m., between US Highway 101 and Fourth St. on Central Avenue, Coos Bay. Kids Pre starts at 1:30. www.bayareafunfestival.com
Humbug Mountain Weavers & Spinners Guild Open House & Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Langlois Fire Hall, 94322 First St., Langlois. Yarn and weaving materials, tools offered for sale. Demonstrations, refreshments and door prizes.
Sea of Quilts XXIV 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon, 3333 Walnut Ave., Coos Bay. Admission $5, under 12 admitted free. More than 200 entries, accessories, demonstrations, vendor mall member boutique, quilt raffle drawing.
Prefontaine Memorial Gallery Free Admission 1-4 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Courtesy of the Prefontaine Memorial Run Committee.
Film Noir: Dark Passage 4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauen Bacall.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org