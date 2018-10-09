WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Farmers Market Music Series: Scott Tate 11 a.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
A Little Lunch Music: Three Friends noon-1:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring a lunch or purchase soup and bread from Black Market Gourmet.
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch noon-5 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
Live Music with Sway Wild 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. www.7devilsbrewery.com