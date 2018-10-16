Try 1 month for 99¢

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17

Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org

Farmers Market Music Series: Kevin Scott 10:30 a.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay.

Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Southwestern's Empire Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. www.redcross.org

Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch noon-5 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com

Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m., Masonic Temple No. 59, 626 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. www.redcross.org

Vet Ink: Tatoos Inspired by Military Service Opening Reception 5-7 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. www.cooshistory.org

Live Music with Grateful Bluegrass Boys 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. www.7devilsbrewery.com

Candlelight Vigil: Drug Problem Awareness 8 p.m., Ocean Crest Elementary School flagpole, 1040 Allegany Ave. SW, Bandon. Speakers and testimonials about legal, illegal, alcohol and other issues. Hosted by First Baptist Church of Bandon.

