WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Farmers Market Music Series: Kevin Scott 10:30 a.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Southwestern's Empire Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. www.redcross.org
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch noon-5 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m., Masonic Temple No. 59, 626 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. www.redcross.org
Vet Ink: Tatoos Inspired by Military Service Opening Reception 5-7 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. www.cooshistory.org
Live Music with Grateful Bluegrass Boys 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. www.7devilsbrewery.com
Candlelight Vigil: Drug Problem Awareness 8 p.m., Ocean Crest Elementary School flagpole, 1040 Allegany Ave. SW, Bandon. Speakers and testimonials about legal, illegal, alcohol and other issues. Hosted by First Baptist Church of Bandon.