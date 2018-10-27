SATURDAY, OCT. 27
State of the Coast Conference 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Hales Center for the Performing Arts, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Presented by Oregon Coast Sea Grant. Keynote: Sam Kean, A Sense of Well Being or Danger.Tickets $40, $25 for students, included snack, lunch and reception. www.stateofthecoast.com
Drug Take Back Event 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bandon Police Department, 555 US Highway 101, Bandon. RX, OTC, pet, expired meds. No needles or inhalers, medical waste products or equipment. Questions? Call 541-347-2241.
Friends of Coquille Public Library Used Book Sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Old Jefferson School, 790 W 11th St., Coquille.
Millicoma Marsh Trail Make a Difference Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m., behind Millicoma Middle School 260 Second Ave., Eastside. Park behind the school on Fourth Avenue. Hosted by Coos Watershed Association, AmeriCorps and community volunteers. Shelter and bench repairs, construction.
Annual Quilt Show and Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Coquille Valley Art Center, 10144 Highway 42, Coquille. Refreshments.
Coos Head Food Co-op Anniversary Celebration 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Coos Head Food Co-op, 353 S Second St., Coos Bay. Bring your apples and containers to press cider; samples, giveaways and raffles. Kid's activities until 2 p.m. Chair Massages with Mona Dunham 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; How Best to Utilize Squash and Apples with Mathew Vige at 3 p.m.
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. Live music with Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers 1-3:30 p.m. mahaffyranch.com
Relay for Life Halloween Bunco Fundraiser doors open at 10:30 a.m., games begin at 11:45 a.m., Holy Redeemer Church Parish Center, 2250 16th Ave., North Bend. Bring 2 non-perishable food items for extra chance at door prize. Cash prizes, food vendors, silent auction. Tickets $25, available by calling 541-404-5454, 541-297--6800, or 541-260-2273.
Canine Good Citizen Test 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Pony Village Mall next to Payless Shoes, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Fee is $10. Test is for any kind of dog. Hosted by Furry Friends Therapy Dogs. 541-267-6258
Shoreline Education for Awareness 1 p.m., Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW, Bandon. Keynote: Lisa Hildebrand, Oregon State University GEMMLab gray whale research.
Spook-tacular Fundraiser 2-4 p.m., St Monica Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 357 S Sixth St., Coos Bay. The ninth annual Purses for Nurses, hosted by Coos County Friends Public Health. Refreshments and entertainment, costumes optional. Seats $30 or $35 at the door. RSVP to 541-266-6804. Silent auction consists of purses filled with donations. Proceeds will go to families in need identified through services at Coos Health & Wellness.
Bad Poetry Jam 2:30 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Good poetry welcome.
Cultural Langlois: Guitarist Peter Fletcher 4 p.m., Langlois Public Library, 48234 US Highway 101, Langlois.
Third Annual Halloween Carnival 4-7 p.m., Reedsport Community Charter School cafeteria, 2260 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. Admission: $5 for a family, $3, 2 and younger admitted free. Tickets for games and contests $1 or 6 for $5. Cake walks, Jello-brain eating contest and costume contest. Hot dogs and nachos available to purchase. Proceeds will go to Project Graduation.
I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel, 2301 Tremont, North Bend. Featuring Michael Firestone. Tickets $20-25. www.themillcasino.com
'Quarantine' C.R.O.W. Haunted Maze 6-9 p.m., C.R.O.W. Center for the Performing Arts, 3120 Highway 101, Florence. Not recommended for everyone. Suggested 8 and older. Admission $6 cash, per person, per entry. www.crowkids.com
Youth Halloween Lock-in 6:30-9:30 p.m., Brookings Harbor Community Theater, 15542 US Highway 101, Harbor. Ages 13-18, $10. DJ, games, food and beverages and prizes for best costumes. Secret special event. 541-254-0286
"Cabaret" 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Tickets $10, seniors $8, students $5. thedolphinplayers.webs.com
"Creature in the Crawlspace" 7 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. www.thelibertytheatre.org
"Dracula: The Bloody Truth" 7 p.m., NBHS Multipurpose Room, 2323 Pacific, North Bend. Admission $8, seniors and students $6. Presented by the North Bend High School Hesperian Players.
"The McTavish Riddle" 7 p.m., Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Tickets: $10, seniors $8, children $5.
Haunted House 7-10 p.m., CREATE Center Downtown Studio, 74 E First St., Coquille. Not recommended for under 10, other activities available for them. Admission $5, proceeds will go to CHS 2019 Senior graduation. 541-290-8479
Live Music with Bobby Lindstrom Solo Act 7-10 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
World Music Concert and Dance 7-10 p.m., Harding Learning Center multipurpose room, 755 S Seventh St., Coos Bay. Alcohol- and fragrance-free event. Adults $10, students admitted free. Live music by Kef Dance Band, calling by Stacy Rose. Hosted by South Coast Folk Society. Dance workshop held 3-5:30. Cost $5 or workshop and dance for $12.
Halloween Dance 7-11 p.m., North Bayside Grange, 3159 East Bay Road, North Bend. Admission $10. Costumes encouraged, not required. No partner required. Bring finger food to share. Water and punch provided. Brett Granstrom will give 4 Count Hustle lessons from 7-8 p.m. Open dance follows. 541-297-5880
Second Annual Haunted Jaunt 7:30-10 p.m., Southwestern's Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Suggested donation $7, taken at main parking area. Tours every 5 minutes. Waivers required, very frightening so discretion is advised. Snacks available to purchase. Proceeds will go to the TRiO SSS program. chloe.eberlein@socc.edu
"Murder Party" 8 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Limited seating, tickets $15. soitgoescoffee.com
Scary-Oakie Karaoke 8:30-11:30 p.m., Back Alley, 1225 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Prizes.
Halloween Ball 9 p.m., SharkBite's Theatre, 240 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Tickets $10 or 2 for $15, 21 and older only. Live music, performances, costume contest. www.justinbucklesproductions.com
SUNDAY, OCT. 28
Sunday Market 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Bay Visitor Information parking lot, near Commercial and Broadway, Coos Bay. Featuring fresh local produce from Fat Dog Farm and John's Farm Fresh Produce until supplies run out.
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
MHS Charity Program: A-Maze-ing Night 4-8 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. Advance tickets available at the ranch, MHS, BJ's in North Bend and Outdoor-In, $20 and $15 for youth 12 and younger. Tickets at the gate $25. Carnival games, food and lots of fun. mahaffyranch.com
"Cabaret" 2 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Tickets $10, seniors $8, students $5. thedolphinplayers.webs.com
"Creature in the Crawlspace" 2 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. www.thelibertytheatre.org
"Dracula: The Bloody Truth" 2 p.m., NBHS Multipurpose Room, 2323 Pacific, North Bend. Admission $8, seniors and students $6. Presented by the North Bend High School Hesperian Players.
"The McTavish Riddle" 2 p.m., Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Tickets: $10, seniors $8, children $5.
"101 Seconds" Documentary & Town Hall 2:15 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Presented by State of Safety. This documentary will raise awareness on gun violence. Town-hall style discussion to follow. www.stateofsafety.org
Haunted House 7-9 p.m., CREATE Center Downtown Studio, 74 E First St., Coquille. Not recommended for under 10, other activities available for them. Admission $5, proceeds will go to CHS 2019 Senior graduation. 541-290-8479
"Murder Party" 8 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Limited seating, tickets $15. soitgoescoffee.com
MONDAY, OCT. 29
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch noon-5 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
'Quarantine' C.R.O.W. Haunted Maze Family Night 5-8 p.m., C.R.O.W. Center for the Performing Arts, 3120 Highway 101, Florence. Not recommended for everyone, but tonight is a little less frightening. Suggested 8 and older. Admission $6 cash, per person, per entry. www.crowkids.com
Haunted House 7-9 p.m., CREATE Center Downtown Studio, 74 E First St., Coquille. Not recommended for under 10, other activities available for them. Admission $5, proceeds will go to CHS 2019 Senior graduation. 541-290-8479