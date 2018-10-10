THURSDAY, OCT. 11
Central Coast Christian Women's Luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Pony Village Mall, Suite 138, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Inclusive lunch $11.50, catered by Aromas Cafe. RSVP to 541-294-9969. Guest speaker: BJ Bassett - Lost Loves. Special feature: Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus.
A Little Lunch Music: Curiously Unique Jazz noon-1:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring a lunch or purchase soup and bread from Black Market Gourmet.
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch noon-5 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
Myrtle Point Fire Department Open House 5-7 p.m., Myrtle Point Fire Station, 424 Fifth St., Myrtle Point. Fire Prevention week celebration includes free hot dogs and punch, station tours, equipment demonstrations, handouts and sign up for smoke detector. 541-572-5422
Coquille Valley Seed Community Meeting 6-8 p.m., Owen Building, 201 N Adams, Coquille. Bring apples, beans and garlic to share and discuss. Fava bean and sweet pea seeds will be shared for fall planting. Any excess bounty should be brought for the sharing table. 541-572-3317
And Evening with Jacob Jolliff Band 7 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Admission $10.