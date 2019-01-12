SATURDAY, JAN. 12
Art Opening: The Little Things That Run the World 1-3 p.m., South Slough Reserve Interpretive Center, 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston. Local photographer and environmental educator Alexa Carleton shares images of small critters and insects most people overlook. RSVP online at www.southsloughestuary.org.
Fur Trade History Rendezvous 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Defeat River Brewery, 473 Fir Ave., Reedsport. Tickets $30 until Jan. 6, includes presentation by James C Auld and Jim Hardee (Rocky Mountain Fur Trader) on the historic Defeat River incident between local natives and fur traders. Enjoy a beverage and wood fired meal prepared by Rust'd Star. Recommended age 14 and older. 541-808-5562
SUNDAY, JAN. 13
Baritone Bass Dashon Burton in Concert 3 p.m., Brookings Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 102 Park Ave., Brookings. Tickets $20 at the door. www.brookingsharborfriendsofmusic.org
Drinking Civilly: Responding to Homelessness 4 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
"The Little Mermaid" Musical Auditions 6 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Presented by LTOB. Consent forms required for 18 and younger. Bring your completed forms, come prepared to sing 16-32 bars, less than 30 seconds acapella and be prepared to dance. Packets available online thelibertytheatre.org.
MONDAY, JAN. 14
