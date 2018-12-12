WEDNESDAY, DEC. 12
Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bandon High School, 550 Ninth St. SW, Bandon. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
Farmers Market 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
Community Health Town Hall 12:30-2 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. Coos Community Health is working on an improvement plan, your input is welcome. 541-266-6774
Chamber Ribbon Cutting 4 p.m., Jordon Cove LNG, 201 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park. Live performance: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bay Area Concert Band. www.shoreacres.net
Live Music with Bart Budwig 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Country.
THURSDAY, DEC. 13
Central Coast Christian Women's Luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Pony Village Mall, Suite 138, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Inclusive lunch $11.50, catered by Aromas Cafe. RSVP to 541-294-9969. Guest speaker: Pam Pingle. Special feature: Robin O'Neill's music.
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park.
Coquille Valley Seed Community Holiday Potluck 6 p.m., Owen Building, 201 N Adams, Coquille. Bring a dish to share and your own table service. Fragrance free. Live music provided by The Daytimers. NOTE Location change TBA, call 541-572-3317.
Harbor Lights Middle School Winter Concert 7 p.m., Bandon High School gymnasium, 550 Ninth St. SW, Bandon. Grades 5-8 will perform under the direction of Holly Sylvester and Dave Weston. Fifth graders will play recorders and boomwhackers.
FRIDAY, DEC. 14
26th Annual Economic Outlook Forum 6:45-11 a.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Introduction by Scott West, Travel Oregon. Featured: Economist John Mitchell, M&H Economic Consultants. Guests: Annette Shelton-Tiderman, Oregon Employment Dept.; Julie Miller, South Coast Regional Tourism Network; Sam Baugh, South Coast Developmental Council. Advance ticket required. Cost is $35 to chamber members and $40 to non-members, included buffet breakfast. 541-266-0868.
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park. Live performance: 5-6 p.m. The Salvation Army Singing Company; 6:30-7 Lighthouse School Choir; 7:30-8 Christ Lutheran Church & School.
Art Opening Reception 5-7 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Featured: West Coast Ink & Print Competition; Nicole Pietrantoni: The Tumbling Oracle; Prints from the Permanent Collection; Strictly Digital; and Art of the Athlete.
King Tide Preview Party 5:30 p.m., Rogue Brewer's on the Bay, 2320 OSU Drive, Newport. Guest speakers: Sally Hacker, OSU Department of Integrative Biology, and Steve Dundas, OSU economists with talk about the economic implications of shoreline management and protection. https://oregonshores.org/coastwatch
"A Christmas Carol" 7 p.m., Brookings Harbor Community Theater, 15542 US Highway 101, Brookings. Tickets: Adults, $12; seniors, $10; youth 12 and younger, $7.
Foreign Film Friday: My Life as a Zucchini 7 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Switzerland, 2016. Film was a 2017 submission for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.
Holiday Radio Show 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 1940s sketches will include characters such as Fred Allen, Fibber McGee and Molly, Blondie, and Abbott and Costello. Tickets $10, $8 for students and seniors, $5 for children.
"The Nutcracker" 7 p.m., Spraque Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Advance tickets $16 for adults, $13 for 10 and younger or $2 and $15 at the door. www.marlodance.com
"The Polar Express" 7 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Arrive at 6:15 to see Snug Harbor engine on display and enjoy live music on the Mighty Wurlitzer performed by Lee Littlefield. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Proceeds benefit Oregon Coast Historical Railway. 541-297-6130
SATURDAY, DEC. 15
National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day Collections 11 a.m.-2 p.m., United Way of Southwestern Oregon, 186 N Eighth St., Coos Bay. Personal hygiene, food, supplies, clothing will be distributed Dec. 21. Cash donations also appreciated. 541-267-5202
Elks Children's Christmas Party noon, Florence Elks Lodge, 1686 12th St., Florence. C.R.O.W. dancers and vocalists will be performing excerpts from the Holly Jolly Follies.
Holiday Open House 1-6 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Cheer and light refreshments. 2-4 p.m. Gingerbread house decorating for kids and 4-6 p.m. live music by the Little Match Girls.
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park.
Ladies Night 5-8 p.m., Second Chance Survival, Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia, North Bend.
American Legion Christmas Party 5:30 P.M., American Legion Bay Area Post 34, 1421 Airport Way, North Bend. Members and their guests are invited to bring a dish to share - salad, finger food or dessert. Games, singing and social time. 541-756-2390
"A Christmas Carol" 7 p.m., Brookings Harbor Community Theater, 15542 US Highway 101, Brookings. Tickets: Adults, $12; seniors, $10; youth 12 and younger, $7.
Christmas Melodrama: "Misdeeds at Mistletoe Mine" or "The Sanity Clause" 7 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. Tickets $12.50 for adults, $5 for children. www.sawdusttheatre.com
Holiday Radio Show 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 1940s sketches will include characters such as Fred Allen, Fibber McGee and Molly, Blondie, and Abbott and Costello. Tickets $10, $8 for students and seniors, $5 for children.
"The Nutcracker" 7 p.m., Spraque Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Advance tickets $16 for adults, $13 for 10 and younger or $2 and $15 at the door. www.marlodance.com
Live Music with Two Lions 8 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Folk rock.
Live Music with The Strange Brew Band 8-11 p.m., Broken Anchor Bar & Grill, 325 Second St. SE, Bandon.
SUNDAY, DEC. 16
"A Christmas Carol" 2 p.m., Brookings Harbor Community Theater, 15542 US Highway 101, Brookings. Tickets: Adults, $12; seniors, $10; youth 12 and younger, $7.
Christmas Melodrama: "Misdeeds at Mistletoe Mine" or "The Sanity Clause" 2 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. Tickets $12.50 for adults, $5 for children. www.sawdusttheatre.com
Holiday Radio Show 2 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 1940s sketches will include characters such as Fred Allen, Fibber McGee and Molly, Blondie, and Abbott and Costello. Tickets $10, $8 for students and seniors, $5 for children.
Holiday Tea 2 p.m., Hughes House, Cape Blanco State Park, 91811 Cape Blanco Road, Port Orford. Catered with holiday specialties, $25. Proceeds support Port Orford Arts Council and Cape Blanco Heritage Society. RSVP to 541-218-8684.
"The Nutcracker" 3 p.m., Spraque Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Advance tickets $16 for adults, $13 for 10 and younger or $2 and $15 at the door. www.marlodance.com
Film Noir: The Narrow Margin 4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Mytlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park. www.shoreacres.net
Live Music with Drunken Hearts 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Alternative/Indie rock.
MONDAY, DEC. 17
Holiday Tea 2 p.m., Hughes House, Cape Blanco State Park, 91811 Cape Blanco Road, Port Orford. Catered with holiday specialties, $25. Proceeds support Port Orford Arts Council and Cape Blanco Heritage Society. RSVP to 541-218-8684.
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park. Live performance: 5:30-6 p.m. Bandon Carolers; 6:30-7 Coquille High School Symphonic Choir. www.shoreacres.net
Holiday Bluegrass by Tiger Lily 5 p.m., Langlois Public Library, 48234 US Highway 101, Langlois. Song sheets and holiday cookies.
CANCELLED WVOC Christmas Taco Dinner Fundraiser 5 p.m., Coos Bay Elks No. 1160, 265 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Suggested donation $5 per plate will go to Operation Rebuild Hope "Bryan's Home." 541-294-5185
TUESDAY, DEC. 18
Holiday Tea 2 p.m., Hughes House, Cape Blanco State Park, 91811 Cape Blanco Road, Port Orford. Catered with holiday specialties, $25. Proceeds support Port Orford Arts Council and Cape Blanco Heritage Society. RSVP to 541-218-8684.
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park. Live performance: 7-8 p.m. Gold Coast Chorus. www.shoreacres.net