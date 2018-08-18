SUNDAY, AUG. 19
15th Annual Fiddle at the Beach Gospel Show 9 a.m., Winchester Bay Community Center, 635 Broadway, Winchester Bay. Hosted by OOTFA District 5. 541-260-6756
Free Summer Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bandon Historical Society Museum, 270 Fillmore Ave. SE, Bandon.
Sawduster's 52nd Season 7 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. Melodrama: Well Wishes & Wicked Wrongdoers or Ding, Dong, Dell: Threw Granny in the Wall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $12.50, $5 for 12 and younger. Group rate $10 for 20 or more. www.SawdustTheatre.com
MONDAY, AUG. 20
Auditions: Murder Party Live Stage Show 6 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
Swim Lessons and Open Swim 7-9 p.m., Mingus Park Pool, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Free lessons for kids 7-7:30 p.m., ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free open swim 7:30-9 p.m. Questions? Call 541-297-3093