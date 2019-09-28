{{featured_button_text}}

Accounting Office

Michael A. Gordan, CPA, Not Your Basic Bean Counter

Carolyn Thompson, CPA

John Fandel 

Attorney/Law Firm

Robert S. Miller III, Attorney

Margaret Melvin Attorney at Law

Karen L. Costello, Costello Law Office, PC

Auto Repair

Mick Reed's Auto Service Center

Tom's Bulldog Automotive

South Coast Xpress Lube

Contractor

Backman Construction

Bourell Construction

Morrison Gederos Construction

Customer Service

First Community Credit Union

Aromas

The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park

Dry Cleaner/Laundry

Wardrobe Cleaners

The Laundry Mill

Electrical Repair Shop

Reese Electric

Kyle Electric

Lloyd Electric 

Financial Institution

First Community Credit Union

Banner Bank

Umpqua Bank

Fishing Charter Service

Betty Kay Charters

Prowler Charters

Sharkey's Charters

Funeral Home/Mortuary

Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary

Coos Bay Chapel

Amling-Schroeder Funeral Services

Heating & Air Conditioning Shop

All Weather Heating Air Conditioning

Pacific Air Comfort

Insurance

Juul Insurance Agency/CD Mason Agency

First Community Insurance

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Renee Frati, State Farm Insurance Agent

Pharmacy

BiMart

Safeway

Walgreens

Photographer

Katie Simones (Gurney), Natural Beauty Photography

Emerald Coast Photography

Megan Miller Photography

Personnel/Employment Agency

Cardinal Services 

IdentoGO - Atlas Edge Staffing Services

Barrett Business Services 

Pet Groomer

Puppy Love Grooming & Supplies

Happy Tails

Beach Dog Grooming

Plumber

Joe's Plumbing

Tri-County Plumbing Contractors 

Green Coast Plumbing

Real Estate Brokerage

Pacific Properties

Centruy 21 Best Realty 

Coastal Sotheby's International Realty

Realtor/Broker

Mel Garrett, Gold Coast Properties 

Jenny Forbes, Pacific Properties Real Estate

Ariann Lyons, Principal Broker, RE/MAX South Coast

Roofer

Rich Rayburn Roofing

Crown Roofing

Jack's Roofing Services

Service Club

Bandon By-the-Sea Rotary

Club Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area

Soroptimist International of the Coos Bay Area

Transmission Shop

Tom's Bulldog Automotive

Trans Fix

South Coast Xpress Lube

Veterinarian

Hansen-Meekins Animal Hospital

Ed O'Donnell, DVM, Coquille Animal Hospital

Dr. Donald Baum, Bandon Veterinary Hospital

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0