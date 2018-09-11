Wednesday, Sept. 12
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; regular meeting.
Coos County Citizen Advisory Committee to Planning — 1:30 p.m., Owen Building, 201 N. Adams St., Coquille; regular meting.
CANCELED North Bend Public Library Board — 5 p.m., library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend; regular meeting.
Coquille School District Board — 6 p.m., high school, 499 W. Central, Coquille; regular meeting.
Bunker Hill Sanitary District — 7 p.m., district office, 93685 E. Howard Lane, Coos Bay; regular meeting.