Thursdays
Bay Area Sunrise Rotary Club Every Thursday 7 a.m., Baycrest Village, 3959 Sheridan Ave., North Bend.
Diabetes Screening Fourth Thursday 9-10 a.m., Bay Area Hosptial lobby, 1775 Thompson Road, Coos Bay.
Blood Pressure Check Every Thursday 9-11:30 a.m., Bay Area Hosptial lobby, 1775 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. 541-269-8076
Body Awareness Every Thursday 10 a.m., BAH Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-1038
Tai Chi Every Thursday 10 a.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
Horizon Women’s Bible Study First and Third Thursday 10 a.m., Lounge at United Presbyterian Church, 2360 Longwood Drive. 541-271-3214
Elkton Quilters & Friends Second and Fourth Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38, Elkton. www.facebook.com/ElktonQuiltersFriends
Story Time Every Thursday 11 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave. Ages 3-6. Younger siblings welcome. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library SEPT-MAY
Meals Every Thursday 11:30 a.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
Rotary Club of Reedsport Every Thursday 11:45 a.m., Bedrock’s Pizzeria, 2165 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-4100
Bay Area Kiwanis Club Every Thursday noon, Kum Yon's, 835 S. Bayshore Drive, Coos Bay. 541-290-1990
Shuffleboard Every Thursday 12:30 p.m., Reedsport Eagles Club, 510 Greenwood Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2037
Bunco Every Thursday 12:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. 541-756-7622
Bandon Prepares Fourth Thursday 1 p.m., Bandon Fire Station, 50530 US Highway 101, Bandon.
Furry Friends Therapy Dogs Fourth Thursday 1 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. 541-808-8710, furryfriendstherapydogs.org
Hand & Foot Every Thursday 1 p.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
No Lazy Kates Spinning Every Thursday 1 p.m., Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. Knitters, crocheters and spinners welcome. 541-347-3115
Environmental Management Advisory Committee Every Thursday 1:30 p.m., City Hall Large Conference Room, Florence. 541-997-8237
Novel Idea Book Club Second Thursday 2-3 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-0400
Coos Bay Stroke Club Second Thursday 3 p.m., 2085 Inland Drive, Suite A, North Bend. 541-267-5221
ORCO Teen Arts GUILD Every Thursday 3-6 p.m., when school is in session. Transportation available from NBHS, Marshfield and Harding. 541-404-0797, 541-297-9256
Coos Bay Stroke Support Group Third Thursday 3:30-4:30 p.m., 2085 Inland Drive Suite A, North Bend. 541-267-5221
Coos County Republican's Committee Fourth Thursday 6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, suite 155, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 520-483-3562
Greenacres Grange Meeting Third Thursday 6 p.m., Greenacres Grange, 93393 Green Acres Lane. 541-572-4117.
Bay Area Bonsai Society Third Thursday 6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-267-7597
Community Coalition of Empire Third Thursday 6 p.m., Empire Fire Hall, 189 S. Wall St. 541-888-3020
The Southwestern Oregon Rose Society First Thursday 6 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. 541-396-2369 or 541-808-7230
Coquille Kiwanis Club Every Thursday 6-7 p.m., Colonial Mexican Restaurant, 1220 W Central Blvd, Coquille. 541-396-1603.
Toastmasters Club No. 249 First and Third Thursday 6-7 p.m., Shutter Creek Correctional Institution, 95200 Shutters Landing Lane, Hauser. Authorization required. 541-751-2263
Bay Area Artists Association Third Thursday 6-8 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-217-8242. No July meeting
Coquille Valley Seed Community Second Thursday 6-8 p.m., Owen Building, 201 N Adams, Coquille. Fragrance-free. facebook.com/coquillevalleyseedcommunity
Bingo at Lakeside Lions Every Thursday 6:30 p.m., Lions Hall, 890 Bowron Road. Doors open 5 p.m. lakesidefirefighter8642@gmail.com
Coquille Carousel Association Last Thursday 6:30 p.m., Jefferson School, 790 W.17th St., Coquille. coquillecarousel.org
South Coast Inventors First Thursday 6:30 p.m., Newmark Center Room 207, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. southcoastinventors.org
Coos County Republican Central Committee Fourth Thursday 6:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 1313 N. Bayshore Drive, Coos Bay. No-host dinner 5:30 p.m. 541-396-2498
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group Fourth Thursday 6:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-294-3690, 541-297-4171
Coquille Carousel Association Fourth Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jefferson School, 790 W 17th, Coquille. http://coquillecarousel.org
Coastal Corvettes Unlimited First Thursday 7 p.m., Bandon VFW Hall, 55382 Bates Road. 541-404-6481
Coos Sand 'n Sea Quilters First Thursday 7 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Oct. through June. www.facebook.com/coossandnseaquiltguild
Mid Coast Mustang and Ford Club Third Thursday 7 p.m., North Bend Lanes, 1225 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-294-3332
NA: Surrender to Live Meeting Every Thursday 7-8:30 p.m., 155 Empire Blvd., Coos Bay. http://coosbayna.org
Blanco Lodge #48 AF&AM First Thursday 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-888-5148
Please note: These listings are sorted by day of the week and time so that if you have some free time you can pick a club or activity to join. We share this information as space allows.
Please let us know if your group meetings change by emailing events@theworldlink.com.