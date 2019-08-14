Sundays
Family Fun Day Second Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. www.cooshistory.org
Masters' Track Practice Club Every Sunday 10:30 a.m., North Bend High School Track, 2323 Pacific Ave., North Bend. Club meets March through October. 503-866-4714
Humbug Mountain Weavers & Spinners Guild Third Sunday 1 p.m., Langlois Fire Hall, 94322 First St., Langlois. yrousley@gmail.com
Tea Dance First and Third Sunday 1-3 p.m., North Bayside Grange (Glasgow), 67566 East Bay Road, North Bend. doncanavan2000@yahoo.com
Shuffleboard Tournament Every Sunday 2 p.m., Coos Bay Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. Registration begins at 1:30. Fee $5. Continues through Sept. 29, 2019.
Mixed Media Workshop Series Second and Fourth Sunday 2-5 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Cost is $35, materials provided. Sequence recommended, not required. 541-756-4088
Country Gospel Jubilee Concert First Sunday 3 p.m., Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St., North Bend. Sing-a-long with the Trammels; featured guest March-Nov. www.shorelinecc.us
Film Noir Series Third Sunday 4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. www.coosbaylibrary.org
Singspiration Fifth Sunday 6 p.m., Unity Church, 50211 US Highway 101, Bandon.
Poetry Reading Last Sunday 6-8 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. All ages, and acoustic musicians welcome. Refreshments. www.artistloftgallery.com
Adult Co-ed Volleyball Every Sunday 6-9 p.m., Harding Learning Center Gym, 755 S. Seventh St., Coos Bay. Open to all skill levels 18 and older. Group meets September through May. 541-404-4459
Mondays
Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday 9-10 a.m., North Bend Municipal Pool, 2455 Pacific Ave., North Bend. $3. 541-888-5249
Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507
Bunco Every Monday 12:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. 541-756-7622
No Lazy Kates Spinning Every Monday 1 p.m., Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. Knitters, crocheters and spinners welcome. 541-347-3115
Pinochle Every Monday 1 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Sketch Skool Meet Up Second Monday 2:30-4:15 p.m., Langlois Public Library, 48234 US Highway 101, Langlois. All artists of any skill level welcome to draw. Bring your own supplies. Group will work outside if weather permits so plan accordingly.
Toastmasters Every Monday 4-5 p.m., Pacific View Senior Living Community library, 1000 Sixth Ave., Bandon. 541-347-4631
South Coast Senior Singles Supper Last Monday 4-5:30 p.m., Miller's at the Cove, 63346 Boat Basin Road, Charleston. No host. Please RSVP to 541-404-9172.
Lakeside Lions Second and Fourth Monday 6 p.m. Lions Hall, 890 Bowron Road. Doors open 5:30 p.m. 541-759-2516
Oregon Coast Lab Band Every Monday 6-7:30 p.m., 1875 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Youth musicians welcome. 541-751-0221 or www.labband.org
Community Emergency Response Team First Monday 6-8 p.m., BAY Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. www.bayareacert.com
Tioga Sports Park Association Second Monday 6-8 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. tiogasportspart.org
Arago Chapter No. 22 R.A.M. First Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
Coos Bay Valley Scottish Rite Second Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 2002 Union Ave., North Bend. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
Drumming Circle First Monday and Third Wednesday 6:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. 541-751-1633
Occidental Council No. 12, C.M. & Pacific Commandery No. 10 K.T. Third Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
Oregon Coast Photographers Association First and Third Monday 6:30 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. Only meets first Monday in July. Check club newsletter for temporary venue changes and additional activities. www.oregoncoastphotoclub.org
Unity By the Bay Drumming Circle First Monday 6:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. http://unitybythebaynb@facebook
Pub Trivia Every Monday 6:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Through May. Compete for prizes.
Library Readers Book Club Third Monday 7 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. www.bandonlff.org
Old Towne Reedsport Merchant Association Meeting Second Monday 7 p.m., Reedsport Branch Library, 395 Winchester Ave. 541-271-3044 (Meet as needed)
Traditional Dance Class for Beginners Every Monday 7 p.m., Coos Curry Housing Authority, 1700 Monroe St., North Bend. Squares, circles, line and set, ballroom and folk dances for anyone. Fragrance free. Children must have supervision. Many dances accompanied by live music. http://southcoastfolksociety.wordpress.com
American Legion Bay Area Post 34, Auxiliary First and Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Legion Hall, 1421 Airport Way, North Bend. Meals available starting at 6 p.m. 541-756-1160
Please note: These listings are sorted by day of the week and time so that if you have some free time you can pick a club or activity to join. We share this information as space allows.
Please let us know if your groups' meeting has changed by emailing events@theworldlink.com.